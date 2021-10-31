Brazilians cross the border to buy gasoline at R$ 3.10 per liter – Economy

Managers of Argentinean service stations reported that 90% of customers served in the last few days were Brazilian (photo: CB.DA/Press) To escape the high price of



Gasoline



, which in some stations already exceeds R$ 7 per liter , Brazilians are crossing the



border



and fueling the cars in



Argentina



. The case is happening, mainly, with residents of Foz do Iguau, in the western region of Paran, who cross the Tancredo Neves Bridge to supply supplies in Puerto Iguaz, Argentina.

According to a portal report



G1



, managers of Argentine gas stations informed that 90% of the customers served in the last few days were Brazilian, which even made the pumps run out of fuel.

At a gas station in Argentina, a liter of gasoline costs the equivalent of R$ 3.10, according to the G1. According to data from the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP), gasoline costs more than R$7 reais in 13 Brazilian states, and the average value per liter in the country is R$6.56. The values ​​refer to the period from October 24th to 30th.

ICMS on fuels is frozen for 90 days





Last Friday (10/29), the National Council for Finance Policy (Confaz) unanimously approved the freezing of the value of the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS) charged on fuel sales for 90 days to end to maintain product prices.

The measure was seen as a strategy by the governors against the speech of President Jair Bolsonaro (non-party) that he is to blame for the constant increases in the price of fuel in the states and also a response to the bill approved by the Chamber that changes the basis of calculation. the tax on gasoline and diesel.

On Monday, Petrobras announced an increase in the value of diesel and gasoline at refineries. The readjustment was, respectively, 9.15% and 7.05%.