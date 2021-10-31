Brazilians cross the border to supply for R$ 3.10 | News Brazil | Online Diary

The constant increases in fuel prices are causing a series of inconveniences and losses for Brazilians. In some states, for example, the value of a liter of gasoline has already reached R$ 7. In other words, filling the vehicle’s tank has become increasingly difficult. One way found to try to alleviate the situation is to look for places where gasoline and diesel offer a fairer price for the pocket.

Thousands of Brazilians are crossing the Tancredo Neves Bridge to supply fuel in Porto Iguaçu, Argentina. Despite the huge queues that consumers are facing, the sacrifice is offset by finding fuel at half the price that is being sold in Brazil.

At one of the local gas stations, a liter of super gasoline, which is the same additive in Brazil, costs R$ 3.10 a liter. In 2021 alone, gasoline has already accumulated an increase of 73.4%. This is the result of 11 increases recorded from January until last Friday (29).

Fuel at an absurd price makes Brazilians cross the border and queue to get fuel in Argentina at the equivalent of R$ 3.10 per liter…. pic.twitter.com/JMeqyfdJ2p — babygarroux (@babygarroux) October 30, 2021