Brazilians cross the border to supply in Argentina

In recent days, the city of Porto Iguaçu, Argentina, has seen a wave of Brazilians crossing the Tancredo Neves Bridge, forming long lines and filling up at gas stations there. The municipality is connected to Brazil by Foz do Iguaçu, in western Paraná, and is selling gasoline with additives at R$3.10 per liter.
According to consumers, the fuel is found in the neighboring country at half the price. In Foz do Iguaçu, the average price per liter of gasoline is R$ 6.14, according to the National Petroleum Agency (ANP). In Brazil, gasoline accumulates an increase of 73.4% in 2021. In all, the population had to roll over to overcome the eleven increases from January until this Friday (29).
For Brazilians who have been crossing the border to get gas, there are other lines to deal with besides gas stations. It is also necessary to wait hours to take a Covid test at the Argentine customs in order to reach the cheapest gasoline.
With the great movement of Brazilians, most of the posts in the Argentine city started to accept payment in reais. This includes tourists who arrive in Foz do Iguaçu and still cross the border to fill their tank. This high demand of Brazilians for fuel took the owners of gas stations by surprise, in Porto Iguaçu.
In one of them, according to the manager, 90% of customers in recent days were Brazilian. Therefore, the pumps ran out of fuel. The risk of shortages made the Argentines also join the queue. Some end up taking home fuel in the gallon.
“There was no fuel for two days. Now there’s a flood of Brazilians, it suits them for the price that’s here, that’s why the fuel runs out faster,” said Argentine driver Juan, in an interview with G1 news portal. To organize the service, the stations have lines for Argentines and Brazilians.