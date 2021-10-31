Brazilians cross the border to supply in Argentina

With the great movement of Brazilians, most of the posts in the Argentine city started to accept payment in reais. This includes tourists who arrive in Foz do Iguaçu and still cross the border to fill their tank. This high demand of Brazilians for fuel took the owners of gas stations by surprise, in Porto Iguaçu.

In one of them, according to the manager, 90% of customers in recent days were Brazilian. Therefore, the pumps ran out of fuel. The risk of shortages made the Argentines also join the queue. Some end up taking home fuel in the gallon.

“There was no fuel for two days. Now there’s a flood of Brazilians, it suits them for the price that’s here, that’s why the fuel runs out faster,” said Argentine driver Juan, in an interview with G1 news portal. To organize the service, the stations have lines for Argentines and Brazilians.