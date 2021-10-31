Brazil’s greatest achievement at COP26 is the absence of Bolsonaro in the country’s delegation – 10/31/2021

We have reached this point: having nothing useful to say about the environment, Bolsonaro was persuaded to refrain from demonstrating his ineptitude in person. He chose to absent himself from COP26, the United Nations conference on climate change, which begins this Sunday and runs until November 12, in Glasgow, Scotland. The captain’s absence depolluted, so to speak, the Brazilian delegation, instantly becoming Brazil’s main contribution to the historic meeting.

In other times, Brazilian negotiators were respected at climate summits. Contributed in formulating solutions. Under Bolsonaro, they became part of the problem. At the Scottish conference, the primary objective of the representatives of Brazil is to demonstrate that the image of the country’s environmental policy abroad is wrong. Mission Impossible. The world looks at this land of palm trees with the eyes of São Tomé upside down—it wants to see it not to believe it. And Bolsonaro sent the organizers of the event a video, which increases the risk of embarrassment.

The Brazilian delegation is the second largest at COP26. It only loses to the United States. It will be headed by the Minister of the Environment, Joaquim Pereira Leite. The character doesn’t get to be enthusiastic. But it is less toxic than its predecessor Ricardo Salles, who ruined the entire environment before leaving his briefcase by the back door as the protagonist of an inquiry in which he is being investigated for association with deforesters who exported illegally harvested timber from the Amazon rainforest to the United States. .

In the words of the UN secretary general, António Guterres, “the world is on the way to experiencing a climate catastrophe”. Why? Available data point to global warming of 2.7 degrees Celsius by the end of the century. Something that puts the planet at risk of worsening weather phenomena such as droughts, floods and fires.

In the famous Paris Agreement, signed in 2015, at COP21, the countries made a commitment to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to limit the average increase in global temperature to at least 2 degrees Celsius, reaching the most ambitious goal of 1 .5°C. The average temperature level before the Industrial Age was used as a parameter. To avoid the worst, nations will have to show more ambitious willingness, committing themselves to protecting forests, accelerating the transition to the electric car, and implementing the rich-to-developing-nation financing mechanism.

Brazil arrives in Glasgow as the protagonist of an embarrassment. Thanks to a “climate pedaling” produced by Ricardo Salles before leaving the government, the country travels against the planet. In the midst of the pandemic, despite the economic paralysis, in 2020 Brazil increased its gas emissions by 9%, against a reduction of 7% in the rest of the world.

The main negotiator in Brazil is named Paulino Franco de Carvalho Neto. It belongs to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. He is an experienced ambassador. He holds the position of Secretary for Multilateral Political Affairs. He informed in interviews that Brazil was equipped to sign the agreements planned for COP 26. Forest Deal, a forest protection treaty.

It should be announced on December 2nd. For example, it provides for the protection of indigenous peoples and the recognition that they are the “guardians” of forests. Creates mechanisms and regulations to prevent international trade in products responsible for deforestation. It prohibits activities such as raising cattle on protected land. For the Brazilian government to fulfill an agreement like this, Bolsonaro will have to become a kind of ex-Bolsonaro.

Fortunately, the Brazilian delegation in Scotland is not limited to federal government officials and employees. It includes at least 12 governors, Congress President Rodrigo Pacheco and other parliamentarians, dozens of businessmen and a group of environmentalists. If they act properly, they may be able to attenuate Brazil’s isolation, demonstrating that the country is not just about Bolsonaro and its archaic values.