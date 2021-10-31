Bruna Marquezine on OnlyFans? Actress posted sexy video and fixed animating comment

Top Stories

How much does it cost to travel to Disney? Find it out!

DOWNLOAD THIS RECIPE

Will we have Bruna Marquezine on OnlyFans? The actress posted a video on her Instagram this Saturday (30), which left her fans drooling and super excited. In the images, the actress appears wearing panties and a blouse and the comments from the followers were of praise.

However, one follower commented ”A was FANS ONLY [tradução livre do OnlyFans] enough for everyone”, and the comment was fixed by Bruna Marquezine herself, which left fans excited with the possibility. would you like to see it on the adult content platform?

Also check out: Juju Salimeni reveals and surprises internet users

Bruna Marquezine on Enzo Celulari ”I think it’s bad when he doesn’t come”

Bruna Marquezine and Enzo Celulari dated for about a year and broke up in June. Together since the height of the pandemic last year, the two still maintain a good friendship and have shared custody of Mia, a kitten adopted by the couple while they were together.

Commenting on the post of a participant in the reality wedding blindfold, who shares the custody of a dog, Neymar’s ex confessed that she is also going through the same situation. “Shared pet custody, Lissio? I know”, wrote Bruna. “I don’t have the moral to say anything, no. My cat’s father visits her monthly and I think it’s bad when he doesn’t come. I immediately threaten parental alienation”, she joked.

This was the actress’ first public relationship after breaking up with Neymar in October 2018. In May of this year, just before breaking up, she revealed in an interview that she was not used to having a calm and peaceful relationship and that she had to go through by therapy to understand that it was right.

”From the beginning, it was very light, it did me very well. It’s a place where I feel very safe and it feels so good… It took a lot of therapy sessions to get used to the peace of having a peaceful relationship. Sometimes I mistook this for almost boredom. I was in a state of alert. What’s up? What’s next? Isn’t there something wrong? Isn’t there a feeling missing? Even more so being an actress and acting since I was little, I think I appreciated the twists, the intensity – these scenes are always the best, right? And now having this new record of love, which deconstructs the idea that it has to be for the conflict, is a delight”, said the actress and model.

You might like: After Fernanda Souza’s ice, Thiaguinho indirect post “strange feeling”