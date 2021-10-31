Cabo Daciolo joins Brasil 35 and launches pre-candidacy for the presidency – News

O former deputy Cabo Daciolo signed its affiliation to Brasil 35 (ex-Partido da Mulher Brasileira) this Friday (29) and guaranteed that it will be a candidate in the 2022 presidential elections, but let him know right away that he is not the representative of the third way. “Mermão, I am the first way”, he sentenced.

The most picturesque of the candidates in the 2018 presidential election, Daciolo complained this week about the political scenario for the 2022 election and the names being considered for an eventual presidential candidacy. “Kd [cadê] Daciolo,” he wrote on Twitter.

Daciolo said he has been walking around the country and talking to people. According to him, he is going to start a cycle of lectures at universities. He wants to present himself as “a man who believes in the living God”, who “will take care of his fellow men” and will promote “the trajectory of Brazilian liberation”, investing in “education and technology”. His platform, he said, will be to offer a “path of liberation for the Brazilian nation”.

His speech maintains the strong nationalist and defense-of-state tone he exhibited in 2018. “We need to stop handing over our wealth. We need to stop selling commodities abroad and feeding our people. Our enemies are the United States and China,” he said. When talking about politics, Daciolo criticizes both President Jair Bolsonaro and former presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, Dilma Rousseff and Michel Temer. “They both serve the same masters. Neither of them asked for a public debt audit.”

For the campaign, Daciolo stated that he has been talking (and does not even intend to) with other parties for an eventual formation of a ticket. “I’m going solo, mermon”. Therefore, he will have negligible time during election time, and will have few financial resources. In 2020, when it was still PMB, Brasil 35 received only R$ 1.2 million from the electoral fund. He, however, relies on the electoral performance of 2018, when he had 1,348,323 votes in the first round. “I was in front of Henrique Meirelles, Marina Silva and Guilherme Boulos,” he said.