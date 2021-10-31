Campinense 3 x 1 Atlético Cearense for Serie D: game over! – Play

Atlético Cearense ended this Saturday (30), at 4 pm, at Estádio Amigão, in Campina Grande (PB), the campaign for the Series D of the Brazilian Championship. Águia lost to Campinense by 3-1 and was eliminated from the national competition. Despite the result, the team from Ceará has already won a place to compete in Serie C in 2022.

The goals of the match were scored by Anselmo and Marcos Nunes (twice), for Campinense, and Erick Pulga for Atlético-CE.

see how it went

Survey

Importance

To win a place in the decision, Atlético need to win in normal time. In case of a tie, for any number of goals, the place will be decided on penalties. Whoever advances will face ABC or Aparecidense in the big decision.

cheering

In the first game in Domingão, Atlético played behind closed doors by decision of the board and still did not oppose the presence of the public in today’s game in Paraíba, in a noble gesture by President Maria Vieira.

Respect

Striker Hitalo hopes Atletico will play a great game and be classified away from home, as they did against Ferroviária in the access game in Araraquara.

“It’s going to be a great game, very important for us, for everyone at Atlético. We’re going to try to impose our game. We hope to put into practice everything the teacher asked and we’ll be classified from there,” declared the attacking midfielder.

Datasheet

Competition: Brazilian Series D – Semifinal – Lap

Stadium: Amigão – Campina Grande – PB

Date: October 30, 2021 – 4 pm

Referee: Rodrigo José Pereira de Lima – PE

Assistants: Clovis Amaral da Silva – PE and José Daniel Torres de Araujo – PE

Broadcast: TV Brasil and elevensports.com