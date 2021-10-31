Carille adopts caution with the libero Luiz Felipe at Santos: “Long time without playing”

Coach Fábio Carille was cautious about using Luiz Felipe at Santos after the 1-0 victory over Athletico this Saturday, at Arena da Baixada, in the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship. The goal was scored by Madson.

Emiliano Velázquez felt discomfort in his thigh and left during the break. With Luiz on the bench after a muscle injury, Carille opted for Wagner Palha due to a tactical motivation.

“I see that Luiz Felipe in this situation with three defenders needs to be liberal. A long time without playing, more than two months, he hasn’t trained with me yet. I brought him here (Curitiba) for the leadership, he has a dressing room and he helps us a lot. I would put it in Robson’s place because on the side he has to cover, leave the area. He has an important air ball and I could put it at the end of the match, but at this moment, for the little work with us on the three defenders, I will use it for a short time and as a Libero,” explained the coach.

With three points, Santos jumped to 11th place, with 35, and awaits the other results of the round. Athletico was overtaken and is now 13th, with 34.

Santos will return to the field against Palmeiras on the 7th, in Vila Belmiro, for the 30th round.

