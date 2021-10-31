Carille celebrates a free week at Santos before classic: “It’s going to be fundamental”

Coach Fábio Carille celebrates the week off at Santos before the match against Palmeiras on November 7 (Sunday), in Vila Belmiro, for the 30th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Peixe achieved two consecutive victories – Fluminense and Athletico -, and will arrive more relieved for the derby at home. Time will be important in recovering athletes with physical problems.

“The players ran too much. The week will be fundamental to recover and also to organize the team better,” said Carille.

“I’ve been with these players for a little over a month and I’m sure this relaxation will not happen and it’s not time to happen. We need points to get rid of this situation. Week will be important to charge this psychological side, to know that we’ll have to give ourselves too much against Palmeiras. If the next game was on Wednesday, maybe I wouldn’t have time to work all this out. But I have the week and I’ll already draw attention to the re-presentation. Knowing the athletes, I know it’s not something that I should worry,” he added.

With three points against Hurricane in the Arena da Baixada, Santos jumped to 11th place, with 35, and awaits the other results of the round.

Palmeiras will also have a full week to work before coming to Baixada Santista.

