Cauã Reymond spends 14 months in the soap opera and exposes a difficult phase at Globo

Cauã Reymond it’s back to 9pm on a place in the sun, next soap opera at nine in Globe. The actor spoke about the difficulty in recording the plot that he suffered from the restrictions of the covid-19 pandemic and had work interrupted several times.

At UFFront Globo, an event in which the station presented the news of its programming, Cauã commented on Lícia Manzo’s plot, which marks the return of unpublished productions to the nine o’clock range.

Difficulty recording on Globo

The actor said that recordings had to be interrupted twice because of the pandemic. With the footage taken with restrictions due to the coronavirus, he considered it a difficult job..

“It was impactful. The first soap opera recorded in its entirety [durante a pandemia]. We had several phases, we stopped twice. It was a very difficult project. But I like to believe that there are projects that when we face difficulties, it ends up bringing new layers to dramaturgy”, he said.

“So it was a challenge that I, Alinne Moraes and Andréia Horta – my two protagonists – and a great cast faced”, completed Cauã.

The actor claimed to have I’m sure the public will like the new 9pm newsletter. “And I’m sure the Brazilian family will love this new companion who will soon be here with you”, declared.

Cauã Reymond has double work

In the new nine o’clock soap opera, Cauã will play two characters during part of the story. “I make twins. What a job, huh?! I had to win double“, he joked. “It was the hardest job”, he pointed out.

The actor revealed that he spent more than a year tied to the recordings of Um Lugar ao Sol. “With two breaks, but even so when we counted the time I filmed from beginning to end, I was here [na Globo] from monday to saturday for fourteen months“, reported.

Mariana Goldfarb’s husband also spoke about the 70 years of soap operas in Brazil. “What I find interesting is that each generation has its talents, its stories. Of course it’s entertainment, but it’s a portrait of the time.”, he opined.

In the next nine o’clock soap opera, Cauã will play the twins Christian and Renato. But he will only be living with the twins for a short time. That’s because Renato dies at the beginning of the story. With that, Christian is presumed dead and goes on to live the life of his rich brother.

Besides Cauã Reymond, Um Lugar ao Sol brings other big names in the cast. Among them are Alinne Moraes, Andréia Horta, Marieta Severo, José de Abreu, Andrea Beltrão, Denise Fraga, Marco Ricca, among others.