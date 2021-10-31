Ceara gasoline prices rise 21 cents in the week; maximum price reached R$ 7.19

O Gasoline price in Ceará is still on the rise and closed this week 21 cents more expensive than the previous one, reaching the maximum of BRL 7.19 per liter. A survey carried out by the National Petroleum Agency (ANP) at stations in Ceará reveals that the average price of fuel at the pump rose from R$ 5.95 to R$ 6.80 in the last four weeks. This represents a variation of 14.2% in the month.

Life for consumers who tend to look for cheaper prices in the state is not easy. This is because in two weeks, the minimum price calculated by the ANP rose from R$ 5.85 to R$ 6.29.

READ MORE | Value of ICMS collection on fuels is frozen until January 31

When we look at the cost of gasoline in the municipalities, the worst price scenario is due to the city of Maracanau, with average price of BRL 6,989 which can reach a maximum of R$ 6,999. The city of Crateus it also maintains high averages, with the liter costing an average of BRL 6,975 and maximum of BRL 7,190.

In strength, the cost of a liter of gasoline was between R$ 6,299 and R$ 6,999, generating an average of R$ 6.81. This week’s average is much higher than last week’s R$ 6.62. In the first week of October, the average value of a liter in the Capital cost R$ 5.897.

About the subject

Diesel

The average value of diesel oil in the pumps of gas stations in Ceará continues on an upward trajectory. In one week, it rose from R$ 5.26 to R$ 5.58, with maximum figures that could reach R$ 6.04, according to a survey by the ANP.

cooking gas

The price of cooking gas in the 13 kg cylinder remained stable at R$ 104.60. There was no variation in the maximum price of R$115 – which has been the same for three weeks. However, the minimum price rose from R$88 last week to R$90.

Questions, Criticisms and Suggestions? Talk to us

Tags