Ceará has two embezzlements for a duel against Fluminense; see probable lineup

Ceará has two confirmed absences for the duel against Fluminense. Suspended after being sent off against Bahia, Cléber will not be able to take the field. Right-back Buiú is also out, who is still in a period of recovery after surgery. The teams face off this Sunday, 31, at 4 pm, at Castelão, in a game valid for the 29th round of Brasileirão.

Coach Tiago Nunes will have the return of right-back Igor, who was suspended for the sequence of three yellow cards, for the game. In 14th place at the beginning of the round, Grandpa needs a victory to end the sequence of seven games without adding triumphs.

For this, Alvinegro de Porangabuçu must go to the field with João Ricardo; Igor, Messias, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Fabinho (Marlon) and Fernando Sobral; Erick, Vina and Mendoza; Jael.

