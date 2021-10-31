Ceará x Fluminense: Probable escalations, arbitration, embezzlement and more

After losing to Santos, Fluminense returns to the field this Sunday, at 4 pm, at Castelão, for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship, with the mission of recovering and avoiding a gap from the G6. With 39 points, the Tricolor is the eighth place. The opponent, meanwhile, is 36 and dropped to 16th with Saturday’s results. Soon, he enters with the knife in the teeth to escape from the Z4.

Led by coach Marcão, Fluminense will have changes in the initial formation compared to the one that was defeated against Santos. Fred and Nino are available again after injury problems, but only the defender starts playing. Surprisingly, it takes Luccas Claro’s place with David Braz kept on the team. In attack, without John Kennedy, suspended with three yellow cards, Abel Hernández enters and the tricolor idol will be on the bench. In midfield, Yago is the embezzler. He felt discomfort in his left thigh and will be replaced by Martinelli. Nonato, who could also be an option, will also be suspended.

Ceará, coach Tiago Nunes, will not have striker Cléber, suspended. With that, Jael tends to join the attack.

See all match information:

CEARÁ X FLUMINENSE

Local: Castelão, Fortaleza (CE)

Date/time: 10/31/2021, at 4 pm (GMT)

Arbitration: Raphael Claus (Fifa-SP), assisted by Danilo Ricardo Simon Manis (Fifa-SP) and Evandro de Melo Lima (SP)

Streaming: Premiere

*O NETFLU does audio-interactive broadcast on YouTube

** You can also follow our broadcast by Facebook and Twitch

CEARÁ: João Ricardo, Igor, Luiz Otávio, Messias, Bruno Pacheco; Sobral, Fabinho, Vina, Mendoza; Jael and Erick. Technician: James Nunes.

Embezzlement: Cléber, suspended; Wendson and Buiú, injured.

Hanging: Erick, Jael, Naressi and Luiz Otávio.

FLUMINSE: Marcos Felipe, Samuel Xavier, Nino, David Braz and Marlon; André, Martinelli and Jhon Arias; Luiz Henrique, Caio Paulista and Abel Hernández. Technician: Bookmark.

Embezzlement: John Kennedy and Nonato, suspended; Yago, Gabriel Teixeira, Ganso and Hudson, injured.

Hanging: Danilo Barcelos, Jhon Arias, Lucca, Nino and Samuel Xavier.