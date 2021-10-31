Central Bank acts as if it were fishing with a thin line – 10/30/2021 – Arminio Fraga

The main task of any central bank is to keep inflation under control. In the case of Brazil, since 1999 the BC administers an explicit targeting system for inflation. The main instrument available to the BC is the setting of the short-term interest rate.

Interest rate variations affect consumption, investment, expectations of future demand, the cost of credit and the exchange rate.

When there is excess demand in the economy, the BC raises interest rates in order to contract demand and bring inflation back to the target. The BC also reacts to changes in inflation expectations, measured in different ways.

When the CB acts transparently and systematically, the participants in the economy act by incorporating the CB’s way of acting in their decisions.

The BC, in turn, has its work facilitated by this understanding, which tends to anchor expectations and, thus, minimize the social costs of its adjustments (which certainly bring more benefits than costs).

In more advanced countries, the system has led to an extraordinary convergence of inflation rates, to 1% to 2%. In Brazil, inflation has been doing well for years compared to historical standards.

When inflation is demand, treatment is relatively easy. More complicated is the case of a supply shock. I am referring here to increases in the prices of food, fuel and inputs and to breaches of confidence that reduce production.

In these cases, inflation rises as the economy slows down. A gradual return of inflation to the target is then recommended, in order to minimize the social impacts of the adjustment.

It is worth stressing that, once inflation gets out of control, social costs are contracted. The challenge is to minimize them. The BC acts as if he were fishing with a thin line and doesn’t give the fish too hard a hit, otherwise the social line will break.

There is a second case that can further sharpen the money fisherman’s line: the one in which the increase in interest rates contributes to an uncontrolled growth of the public debt, a phenomenon known among specialists as “fiscal dominance”.

As we well know, such growth can turn into a paralyzing source of uncertainty, which in turn puts upward pressure on the cost of credit, the exchange rate and inflation, and downward on economic activity, employment and wages.

It is for no other reason that monetary policy only works well with the support of a responsible fiscal policy, which guarantees the sustainability of public accounts and can thus collaborate in the countercyclical effort, in both directions.

Two other situations of dominance should also be avoided: the exchange rate, when the BC tries to fix the dollar at an artificially low level by selling reserves and raising interest (a traditional and costly source of crises in the past), and the financial one, when the public debt it increases due to the costs of managing a banking crisis (we have had many in our history, involving both public and private banks).

To consolidate the extraordinary initial success of Plano Real, it was necessary to face the three dominances. The responses to Proer, the restructuring of state finances (and its banks), the 1998/99 fiscal adjustment and the Fiscal Responsibility Law stood out.

These pillars supported the adoption of the macroeconomic tripod — target for inflation, floating exchange rate and fiscal responsibility — which eliminated exchange dominance and has been providing good services since then, even under stressful conditions.

Fiscal adjustment and reforms allowed the maintenance of a primary surplus in public accounts between 1999 and 2013, which reduced pressure on interest rates. This virtuous picture lasted until the fiscal collapse that occurred in 2014 (not yet reversed) and led to an increase in the federal debt of 25 points of GDP.

As time went by, it became increasingly clear that the unsustainable situation in which public spending grew more than GDP each year still had to be reversed.

In response to this situation and the need to return to a positive primary balance, in 2016 Congress approved the important PEC do Ceto, which limited spending growth to the inflation rate of the previous year.

The ceiling signaled an implicit desire to reduce the size of the state, which would fall (also as a proportion of GDP) as the economy grew.

As an example, if the economy grew 2.5% a year for ten years, the federal share of spending would fall from 20% to 15.6% of GDP, an ambitious and politically unfeasible and, in my view, undesirable adjustment.

An alternative that I have defended in this space would allocate part of these savings to other expenses (SUS, social protection, investments). It would eliminate subsidies too.

If collections grew in line with the economy, in a few years the primary balance would shift into positive territory, which would eventually stabilize or even reduce the size of the public debt, something recommendable.

It was known that the ceiling would only be sustained if it was reinforced by structural reforms, which would affect, above all, spending on payroll and social security.

Some movement in this direction occurred with the 2019 Social Security reform. But at least one reform of the State’s HR and an additional reinforcement in the Social Security area are lacking (especially to include what was left out).

As of 2020, the federal debt grew by around 5 points of GDP. It did not grow anymore, despite the expenses with the pandemic, due to the (temporary) freeze of salaries in the public sector and the high inflation (which allowed a temporary reduction in the interest account).

Recently, unable to redefine priorities for public spending and pressured by the electoral cycle, the government took two decisions that exposed the fragility of the ceiling: the installment payment of precatório (default) and the modification of the ceiling index (casuistry).

The market reaction was strong: the dollar rose even more, stock markets fell and long-term interest rates (both nominal and real) soared. Concerned about inflation, the BC increased interest rates by 1.5% and signaled a repetition of the dose at the next Copom.

With high interest rates and worsening prospects for growth as of next year, the public debt should return to an accelerated growth trajectory. The specter of fiscal dominance continues to haunt Brazil.