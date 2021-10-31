Central Bank faces dilemma of controlling inflation or promoting full employment – 10/29/2021

In a November 2020 article, I expressed my concern about the dual mandate of controlling inflation and promoting employment contained in the Central Bank’s autonomy bill. Almost a year later, my concern seems to make even more sense.

It is a fact that we are experiencing a very complicated moment in the economy, further aggravated by the remnants of the end of the pandemic. With inflation and unemployment on the rise, this is obviously the worst scenario that any public manager has to face and only puts more political pressure so that decisions that reverse this situation are taken anyway.

The big question, however, is that rash and wrong decisions can make the situation worse. Therefore, it is essential to understand the causes of the problems, in order to adopt the correct measures in the right dose. And this is where the mission of the current Central Bank becomes something quite Herculean.

On the one hand, current inflation brings components associated with supply shocks, some coming from abroad. The disorganization of production chains in the world, the rise in fuel prices on the international market, the greater demand for commodities that we export and even the current water crisis, are some examples of economic variables that affect inflation, but that are not within the reach of the Central Bank.

On the other hand, there are factors that suggest that the institution should act to exercise its role as “custodian of the currency”. One of them is related to the impact of cost increases (supply side) on other prices in the economy. What we have observed is that inflation has spread strongly across all sectors, including the fact that our economy is still highly indexed.

If we add to all this the negative expectations formed from the lack of fiscal control (which even has an impact on aggregate demand) and the strong exchange rate depreciation that we are still experiencing, it is clear how difficult the Central Bank’s mission will be in the coming years .

Basically, the Central Bank has two instruments to bring inflation to the center of the defined target. The first is the exchange rate and aims to avoid sudden momentary fluctuations in the exchange rate, so that internal prices are not affected by moments of mistrust or speculation. And this is done both on the spot market and through swaps exchange (a kind of insurance for those who have liabilities in foreign currency).

It should be noted, however, that in a floating exchange rate regime like ours, the market defines the value of the foreign currency, and it is only up to the Central Bank to enter in order to avoid strong momentary fluctuations. For no other reason, given the strong negative expectations for the country, the trajectory of our exchange rate has been one of strong depreciation of our currency, with a consequent impact on inflation.

The second instrument that the Central Bank has to control inflation is the monetary policy itself. In this case, mechanisms such as demands for more compulsory deposits by financial institutions and, above all, an increase in the primary interest rate, are mechanisms that limit and discourage credit and reduce demand in the economy.

And that is what the Central Bank has been doing. After several rounds of increases, the Selic rate was raised once again last Wednesday to 7.75%, with expectations of further increases in the coming months. We can even question whether it would not have been better to raise it to an even higher level at once, to bring inflation to the center of the target more quickly, but then we must remember three aspects.

The first is that higher interest rates inhibit investment, consumption and, consequently, generate a negative impact on the labor market. In this sense, it is possible that the Central Bank is being gradualist, also observing its new mandate to promote full employment.

The second is that, although our economy is indexed, we do not yet know how far the pressure derived from the supply side (cost inflation) will go and how much of this will still be passed on to other prices in our economy, given the economic crisis that has already we experience. In this sense, gradualism may be the best strategy to be adopted in an environment like this.

And the third, and most important, is that, unless monetary policy is supported by fiscal policy, continuing to raise interest rates will be the same as wiping ice, in addition to creating, as a secondary effect, increased debt and deficit public over time. And for this to be avoided, it is necessary that our politicians commit themselves firmly to fiscal responsibility, contrary to what they have done so far.

Without this happening, the Central Bank directors will experience the sensation of a pilot who has to make a plane take off with two engines, but with the reverse of one of them closed. In this context, while one engine (monetary policy) creates a climb vector for the aircraft, the other (fiscal policy) creates a descent vector, destabilizing the plane and making the pilot’s job more difficult.

Ultimately, if things continue the way they are being conducted in Brasilia, we may reach a situation that economists call fiscal dominance, in which monetary policy (an engine geared towards the rise) completely loses its efficiency, and the direction of The economy is now dictated by the fiscal side (the engine that throws the plane down).

In this scenario, it becomes impossible to control inflation and public debt, which can certainly lead the economy (the plane) to a complete disaster, with all the associated social costs.