Cesar Tralli celebrates his debut on ‘Jornal Hoje’ and receives pampering from Ticiane Pinheiro | Television



Cesar Tralli – Reproduction/Instagram

Published 10/30/2021 4:27 PM

Rio – Minutes before debuting in charge of “Jornal Hoje”, Cesar Tralli used Instagram to celebrate the new challenge within Rede Globo. The presenter will replace Maju Coutinho, who will lead the “Fantástico” after the departure of Tadeu Schimdt for “Big Brother Brasil 22”.

“What an honor! From today onwards, our lunch will be here at Jornal Hoje. Thank you very much for welcoming me with such generosity and consideration. I promise to do my best to make our daily meeting at your table the most pleasant and valuable for You. On the menu, always: lots of quality information, good energy, empathy and respect. Receive my eternal gratitude and a strong hug”, wrote Tralli.

Backstage, the journalist received a little gift from his wife, presenter Ticiane Pinheiro. When showing the flowers and sweets, he thanked for the treat. “That’s great! I just got flowers here. Do you know who? From my wife. Yeah! Wishing me a lot of happiness at JH. Thank you, love. Very happy,” commented Tralli on Instagram Stories.

Ticiane also paid tribute through social media. “Life, today is a very special day for us, and when I say it, for us it’s because we are actually one in two hearts! Today is your national debut and I want to wish you all the luck in the world. to write a new story on TV. I’ll always be by your side, vibrating for each achievement! I’m very proud of you! I love you”, posted the presenter.