Chapolin Colorado will be skinned in the game

Another iconic skin is coming in Fortnite, a game that is becoming more and more famous for its improbable crossovers with great pop culture characters. This time we will have none other than the own Chapolin Colorado in the game.

One of the biggest iconic heroes of the small screens will be immortalized at Fortnite on the day November 1st, arriving to spread its vibrant colors amidst the chaos of the game. The action is part of the celebration of the character’s 51 years, which was created by the late Roberto Gómez Bolaños. Like Chaves, the character won the hearts of fans (especially in Brazil), joining his clumsy way with his magnificent powers.

Check out the official announcement below:

In Fortnite, the character will be sold separately or as part of a special pack. At the Chapolin Colorado Set, you can purchase the character’s outfit, as well as various costumes inspired by the hero, such as agent Colorado, captain colorada, Colorado soldier, Amazon colorada, Colorado Warrior, warrior colorada, hero colorado, Heroin Colorado, Colorado Defender and Colorado Defender.

In addition to the outfit, the set includes the Back Accessory Paralizatron CH-3000 and the hero’s memorable weapon, his Bionic Sledgehammer which, in the game, will take the place of the pickaxe. the gesture No Priemos Canico! is also part of the package.

O Chapolin Colorado Set will be available for purchase from the day November 1st, at 9 pm.

