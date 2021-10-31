check today’s draw numbers

The numbers 17 – 03 – 38 – 53 – 16 – 37 were drawn by Caixa in the Mega-Sena contest 2424, held this evening in São Paulo. Whoever hit the six dozens will win an estimated prize of R$40,618,759.48.

In the last draw, held on October 27th, no one hit the six dozen, which resulted in the prize pool for today’s contest.

Another 40 bets won a prize of R$ 82,766.60 (each) for completing the corner strip, that is, with five correct numbers.

The previous Mega-Sena still had 3,295 tickets that hit the court. Each winner took R$1,435.36.

Mega-Sena: How to participate in the next draw?

Players can play a game of six to 15 numbers at the lottery credentials through Caixa, or using the bank’s special lottery website. All bets registered up to one hour before the draw are eligible to win the prizes in play.

How much does it cost to place a bet on Mega-Sena?

This varies according to the amount of numbers wagered. The minimum game costs R$4.50, giving the right to choose six tens between 1 and 60. If you want to bet on one more number, the value goes up and stops R$31.50. In the highest scenario, with a limit of 15 numbers on the ticket, the bet is R$22,522.50.

What were the biggest prizes from the regular Mega-Sena contests?

2150, 5/11/2019, 1 winning bet; total prize: R$ 289.4 million

2,237, 2/27/2020; 2 winning bets; total award: BRL 211.6 million

1764, 11/25/2015; 1 winning bet; total award: BRL 205.3 million

1772, 12/22/2015; 2 winning bets; total award: R$197.4 million

1655, 11/22/2014; 2 winning bets; total award: BRL 135.3 million

2161, 6/19/2019; 1 winning bet; total award: BRL 124.2 million

2189, 9/18/2019: 1 winning bet; total award: BRL 120 million

1,220, 6/10/2010; 1 winning bet; total award: BRL 119.1 million

1,575, 2/19/2014; 1 winning bet; total award: BRL 111.5 million

1,953, 7/29/2017; 1 winning bet; total award: BRL 107.9 million

2015, 02/17/2018; 1 winning bet; total award: BRL 104.5 million

1924, 4/26/2017, 1 winning bet; total award: BRL 101.5 million

What is the chance of winning at Mega-Sena?

The odds vary according to the amount of numbers wagered. With the smallest bet (R$4.50), which has six numbers, the chance of sinking all tens and taking the maximum payout is one in 50,063,860. With seven tens bet (R$31.50), the probability grows and becomes one in 7,151,980. The maximum bet, £22,500 and 15 tens, has a 10,003 chance of making your player a millionaire.

And what about the lottery jackpot, how does it work?

The Caixa-accredited lottery companies organize these raffles, which are actually group bets with a minimum price. In the case of Mega-Sena, this amount is stipulated at R$ 10. Each participant must enter with a minimum fee of R$ 5. In this type of game, an additional service fee of 35% of the fee may be charged. Mega-Sena works with a pool that goes from two to 100 odds, and in each one it is possible to place ten different bets.

SEE HOW MANY TIMES OF YOURS

TENS HAVE ALREADY GOT OUT AT MEGA SENA ENTER YOUR TENS YOU’RE RIGHT! Yes, this combination has already been drawn. See also how many times your dozens have been out on the Mega-Sena. YOU DIDN’T HIT! This combination was never right Numbers must be between 1 and 60 no repeats PLAY MOST DRAWN LESS DRAWN

This content was generated by UOL’s automated news production system and revised by the newsroom before being published.