Cissa Guimarães is devastated by the resignation of Globo and cries among friends

Cissa’s contract would end on December 31 of this year, but the channel decided to inform her that the bond would not be renewed and decided to anticipate her departure – Photo: Reproduction / Internet

Cissa Guimarães, 64, is inconsolable with her dismissal from Globo. NaTelinha found out that the presenter is devastated with the resignation, as she was surprised by the news communicated by the board on Thursday (28). This Friday afternoon (29), Cissa cried with her closest friends and lamented the end of her 40-year relationship with the network.

Cissa’s contract would end on December 31 of this year, but the channel decided to inform her that the relationship would not be renewed and decided to anticipate her departure as well as the payment of all benefits and payments that would still expire in two months.

The dismissal was a surprise even for the É de Casa production team, as the presenter was scheduled to work this Saturday (30). According to sources heard by the report, even a pre-mirror (a list of what will happen in the program) was being finalized to send it by email this Thursday (28), when she returned a message informing her about her disconnection from the station. .

The direction intends to put a substitute in the presentation with the salary much lower than the three digits that Cissa earned. NaTelinha found that Talitha Morete, occasional presenter of Mais Você when Ana Maria Braga is absent, takes her place. The report got in touch with Cissa Guimarães to comment on her departure, but has not yet returned.