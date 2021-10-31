City Hall provides clarifications on the current situation of public transport – Acorda Cidade

Published on 10/30/2021 4:18 pm.

Many questions about the subject have arisen from the general population.

The city of Feira de Santana published this Saturday (30), some clarifications on the current situation of public transport. Due to recent events, such as the removal of bus lines in the rural area, protests against the lack of transport and also the court request by the company Rosa for the termination of the service contract, many doubts have arisen from the population in general, especially people who need to use public transport daily.

Last week, the mayor decreed an emergency situation in public transport and yesterday (29), he announced that he will partially intervene in urban transport and in Via Feira.

See below for clarifications:

1 – The Rosa concessionaire continues to operate in urban public transport, except for the 4 rural lines that it abandoned since the 23rd;

2 – The Rosa company is required to operate the four rural lines, as they are provided for in the concession contract signed with the Municipality. These are lines similar to the other 6, which the concessionaire itself continues to serve, including this Saturday, 30;

3 – The concessionaire São João accepted, temporarily, to operate the 4 lines to mitigate the initial effects of the health crisis, in May 2020, which had a reduction of 83% in the number of passengers;

4 – The concession contract signed by ROSA provided for the aforementioned lines and the company, in the bidding process, did not question it. Due to contractual obligation, it operated regularly until May of last year, when the São João concessionaire temporarily decided to take over;

5 – The emergency decrees published on Thursday, 28th, and yesterday (29th), being this intervention in Via Feira, preventively ensure the maintenance of these resources;

6 – Currently, the rural area is served by 13 lines of the Urban Collective Transport System and 27 lines of the Alternative and Complementary Public Transport System (STPAC). The problem that occurred in recent days occurred in 4 lines of the Urban Collective Transport System, which, according to the contractual obligation, is for ROSA’s service;

7 – The Municipality of Feira understanding that the manifestation, even if legitimate in its claims, could not deprive the other users (78 lines) of their constitutional right to come and go using the ESSENTIAL SERVICE of public transport, filed a court order to ensure the public interest of the community, a request that was granted by the Judiciary;

8 – The Municipality of Feira, aiming to ensure the population’s right to the ESSENTIAL SERVICE of public transport, decreed both an emergency situation and intervention in Via Feira. In time, it is awaiting a decision from the Court regarding the request for termination of ROSA;

9 – The service in urban public transport was reestablished this Saturday, 30, except for the 04 rural lines that are being served, as a matter of urgency, by the Alternative and Complementary Public Transport System (STPAC).