Clair Cunha leaves command and Weslaine Amorim assumes the direction of the Hospital Regional de Vilhena – Extraderondonia.com.br

For personal reasons, the administrative director of the Regional Hospital (HR) of Vilhena, Clair Cunha, resigned from the position a few days ago and confirmed this intention this Saturday, 30, with a post on the social network through which he says goodbye to colleagues and thanks to the support he received while in the role.

In its place, the report of the Rondônia Extra confirmed with the authorities and with those involved in the change that the position will be occupied by the nursing technician Weslaine Amorim, who was in charge of the Specialized Center in Rehabilitation (CER).

Speaking to the site, Cunha explained that the request is due to personal issues, but that he remains in the command group of the city’s health system, and goes to the Health Surveillance administration.

In turn, Weslaine confirmed that he was summoned by Mayor Eduardo Japonês and by the municipal secretary of Health, Wagner Borges, to replace the director. “I had asked for time to decide, but my health doesn’t stop, so I’m ready to take the job on Monday,” he assured the Rondônia Extra.

She stated that she has been working in the Health area for 20 years, as a nursing technician, and is ready to take on the challenge, that she is familiar with the HR routine, good relationship with the team and technical capacity to perform the function. She has a degree in administration with an emphasis on public management from the Faculty of Administration, Sciences, Education and Letters (Facel), of Curitiba (PR), is studying Post-Graduate in Hospital Management and Public Health and holds a bachelor’s degree in Social Service (Iesa) and attends the 5th period of law. “Let’s go ahead and assure the residents of Vila Nova and the users of the Regional that I will do my best to carry out this work”, he guarantees.

According to an assessment by Wagner Borges, also heard on the website, Weslaine has the right profile for the position he will hold. “We have full confidence in its capacity and the certainty that it will perform a job at the same level that it has already been performing at the head of the CER”, he highlighted.