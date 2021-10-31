Co-author of ‘Babilônia’ talks about Gilberto Braga’s grief with Globo

Sought by the blog to talk about the latest works by Gilberto Braga, João Ximenes Braga, who wrote a row of novels with the veteran, asked me for a few days to digest the news of his death, on Tuesday (26).

In our exchanges of messages from there to here, he said that Gilberto tried at all costs to prevent his latest work from being marked by the failure of “Babilônia”, a soap opera he wrote with the veteran and with Ricardo Linhares, the target of major intervention by the direction of Globo at the time, in default of its creators.

Gilberto’s successive attempts to place a new soap opera or series on the network were part of this effort, which rejected at least three of his proposals in the last six years.

Next, the author talks especially about the episode “Babylon” and what came next, in a statement initially prepared for his social networks and which was sent to me, because I sought him out to talk about the author’s work and of the unpublished material shelved by Globo.

Winner of an Emmy for soap operas for “Lado a Lado”, which he wrote with Cláudia Lages and supervised by Gilberto, Ximenes also asks Globo to do a good deed in the name of the playwright’s legacy and make available the author’s unpublished scripts, including the chapters originals of “Babilônia”, before your intervention, or make a donation to the National Library.

Here’s what he says:

“I stayed away from networks this week for obvious reasons. I didn’t see the point in sharing the grief over the loss here, let alone paying homage. I spent four and a half decades as a spectator, subordinate and colleague. I worked with him on five soap operas (he was the supervisor of “Lado a Lado” and there’s another one I’ll talk about later) and a miniseries. There is no homage I can do that fits into a social network. I want to talk about something else. In 2015, when I returned from my vacation trip after “Babylon”, he summoned me to his house. I was welcomed into the room, on a reclining bed, hospital-like. He wasn’t in good health, but lucid and very depressed about the failure of “Babylon”, which to this day is the worst locust of the time. I dare not say that he anticipated his death, but that day he told me verbatim that he did not want to end his career with a failure and wanted to go back to work soon to regain his prestige. It may seem irrelevant to remember a failure at this time when everyone honors them for their successes. But overcoming that failure was important TO HIM. Six years have passed and I feel the urgency to put the dots to the i’s: the artistic and audience failure of “Babilônia” cannot be attributed to Gilberto, but to the malicious intervention that completely destroyed the telenovela’s backbone. I will not go into detail about this destruction in this text, as I did so a few weeks ago in a written statement for Gilberto’s biography being written by Mauricio Stycer. In that statement, I tell you in detail everything that happened and I hope, in this way, to do justice to his memory. That said, I have zero hope that anyone will publicly assume that the failure of “Babilônia”, a soap opera that in its first two weeks had Ibope’s problem but a prestige with critics beyond the usual, even compared to other Gilberto soap operas, it is the responsibility of the intervention, not his and his team. But I believed that the book would be published with Gilberto still alive, and that these drops in the is about “Babylon” would bring him some peace in this regard. It was not possible, and another urgency arose. At that meeting in 2015, Gilberto called me on two projects. First, a miniseries and, later, an eleventh-day soap opera whose idea I was very excited about: he wanted to revisit “Brilhante”, which had been so censored by the military dictatorship that it was incomprehensible, and redo the story as it should. The miniseries was about Elis Regina and, despite the six chapters delivered, it was never produced because the movie “Elis” arrived first. The eleven o’clock soap opera, on the other hand, became much more than a simple remake of “Brilhante” and gained another title, “Intolerance”. It had its 60 chapters written and delivered, but it was successively postponed and finally canceled by the same forces that destroyed “Babylon”. Gilberto was resilient. Even in the face of it all, he didn’t give up. He returned to work – already without me – on an adaptation of “Feira das Vanidades” for 6 pm, with Denise Bandeira. In no way did he want to end his career with the failure of “Babylon”. A failure that, I repeat and reinforce, did not belong to him but to the interventor. But “Feira das Vanidades” was canceled this year, he told me, because in the face of the pandemic crisis, the station would no longer make period productions. In the same phone call he told me about this, he said that he had been ordered to have a nine o’clock soap opera and asked if I thought “Intolerance” could be adapted to the schedule. The new urgency I have is to make a public appeal to TV Globo to make available the finished chapters of “Intolerance”. If possible, even the 80 or so chapters we wrote of “Babylon” before the intervention, because the “Babylon” you saw does not come close to the “Babylon” we conceived. It can be in a book, on the Memória Globo website, or a simple donation to the National Library, so that fans and researchers can learn about Gilberto’s production from 2015 until now. It’s the least thing to do with Gilberto’s memory. And I’m sure he would like that. In his last phone call to me, he still insisted that he wanted to make a new soap opera so as not to end his career with the failure that was imposed on him.”

