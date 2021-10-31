Comparison shows Xbox games running on Xbox One, xCloud and Xbox Series

Phil Spencer praised the video and is happy with the possibilities that xCloud brings to players

O ElBit Analyst brought another comparative video on its channel on YouTube, but this time it was comparing side by side the differences of playing the same game in Xbox one, xCloud and Xbox Series, with the version of xCloud being run directly from the Xbox one, thanks to the new feature being made available to users participating in the Insiders programs. Xbox and should soon be available to all users.

The tested games were Gears 5, Forza Horizon 4, Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice, The Medium, Psychonauts 2 and Battlefield V, in case of The Medium that had no version for Xbox one, the versions of xCloud running on one with the versions of Series S and Series X, enabling the owners of the Xbox one to play the exclusive title of the new generation and others that have already been released and will still be. Check out the video with the tests performed below.

The main differences pointed out during the video is the speed of the loading screens, in the xCloud the time is similar to found in the family X/S Series, which is already a great improvement over the Xbox one. Another point well observed is the difference in FPS, many games that are locked in 30 FPS at the one can be played to 60 FPS via xCloud, offering greater fluidity to players.

The resolution reached in xCloud can get to 1080p in most games, even if dynamically, matching the Xbox Series S, but the image quality ends up being a little lower at times, the user’s internet connection is also a key point for the quality of playback and also influences the input lag, and in some games this will affect more than in others.



“Nice job on video. There are obvious advantages to playing on local hardware, but we can also bring xCloud advantages to millions of Xbox One, lower spec PCs and mobile devices. There’s so much more to do, but it’s been amazing to see them all people using xCloud now on many devices” – Phil Spencer

The published comparison even gained comments from Xbox division head Phil Spencer, he praised the video and was happy with the possibilities created by the implementation of the xCloud for different audiences.

This video shows that the owners of Xbox one who can’t afford a next-gen console can have a very satisfying experience using the xCloud on the console and that the service could offer much more in the near future as the technology matures.



What did you think of this comparison? Do you intend to use the xCloud? Participate in the comments with your opinion!







What will Xbox look like in 2042? Microsoft imagines the future of games

Holography and quantum computing await us



Source: ElAnalistaDeBits