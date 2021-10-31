COP-26 host Boris Johnson recalls the collapse of the Roman Empire while citing consequences of climate change

LONDON and ROME — British Prime Minister and host of COP-26, Boris Johnson, said on Friday, with two days to go before the start of the United Nations Conference on Climate Change in Glasgow, Scotland, that the world leaders must step up the fight against climate change, saying the population could collapse as quickly as the ancient Roman Empire. The statement was given by Boris before he arrived at the G-20 summit in Rome, whose main agenda must be precisely the climate.

Vice President of the European Commission: ‘We have to avoid the worst and prepare for the inevitable in relation to the climate crisis’

“There’s absolutely no doubt that this is a reality we must face,” Boris told reporters, warning that living conditions can quickly deteriorate without collective change and that future generations are at risk of famine, conflict and migration in mass if there is no progress. “You saw that with the decline and fall of the Roman Empire, and I’m afraid that’s true today.





In Rome, on Saturday, the British premier reaffirmed his assessment made in September that the chances of success at COP-26 are six in 10.

“What we need to do is ensure that at the COP summit next week, world leaders come together and make whatever compromises are needed,” Boris told BBC News.

At the G-20 summit, where Covid will also be an important agenda — as will economic recovery after the ravages of the pandemic — Boris and other world leaders are under pressure to give a strong signal against global warming. The G-20 countries, which include Brazil, China, India, Germany and the United States, account for more than 80% of the world’s GDP, 60% of its population and about 80% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

“We still have time to get things back on track and this G20 meeting is an opportunity,” UN Secretary General António Guterres said on Friday, warning of the “serious risk” of a failure at the conference.

Amid this pressure, however, a draft of the communiqué — which the Reuters news agency had access to — that will be released by the countries participating in the summit indicates that firm commitments to combat climate change will be avoided, despite the text affirming that nations intend to limit global warming to 1.5ºC.

“We remain committed to the 2015 Paris Agreement goal of keeping the global average temperature rise well below 2°C and seeking efforts to limit it to 1.5°C,” the draft says.

The text also says leaders have recognized “the fundamental importance” of zeroing net emissions by mid-century, a goal that UN experts say is needed to reach the 1.5°C warming threshold, but some of the world’s biggest polluters. world have not yet committed to it.

According to Reuters, the fifth draft produced by the leaders does not appear to have hardened the language on climate action compared to previous versions, and, in some points, it did soften.