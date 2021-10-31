Corinthians draws against Ponte Preta and loses 100% in the Paulista U-17

The Corinthians base returned to the field for the Campeonato Paulista U-17 this Saturday morning. Away from home, Alvinegra drew 2-2 against Ponte Preta, in a match valid for the first round of the second phase.

Gustavo Almeida selected the team with: Felipe Longo; Leo Agostinho, Vinicius Cressi, Gustavo Henrique and Thomas Argentino; Vitor Meer, Pedro, Caio Moraes and Kayke Ferrari; Pedrinho and Wesley Gassova.

The hosts opened the scoring early in the first half, after just three minutes, and expanded it to seven. Still in the initial stage, Corinthians managed to draw against Pedrinho, at 16, and reached a draw with Pedro, at 37.

The result takes from Timãozinho the perfect use in the competition. There were ten games and ten wins in the initial phase until this Saturday. With one point added, the teams are tied for second place in Group 11, as Comercial beat Red Bull Bragantino, 3-1, and is the leader.

A little earlier, at 9 am, also in the debut of the second phase, the Corinthians U-15 faced the same Ponte Preta and was defeated 2-1.

In all, 16 teams compete in the current stage. The teams are divided into four groups, where they face off in round-trip matches. The best two in each bracket qualify for the quarter finals.

Write it down, Faithful! Next Saturday, the 6th, Corinthians enters the field again for the Paulista U-17. At Fazendinha, the category faces the Commercial.

Check the Corinthians table in the second phase of the Paulistão U-17

10/30: Ponte Preta 2 x 2 Corinthians, at 11 am, in Itapira

11/06: Corinthians x Commercial, at 11 am, in São Paulo

11/13: Desportivo Brasil x Corinthians, at 10 am, in Porto Feliz

11/20: Corinthians x Desportivo Brasil, at 11 am, in São Paulo

11/24: Commercial x Corinthians, at 10 am, in Tietê

11/27: Corinthians x Ponte Preta, at 11 am, in São Paulo

Technical sheet of Ponte Preta 2 x 2 Corinthians

Competition: São Paulo Under-17 Championship

Local: Coronel Francisco Vieira Municipal Stadium, Itapira, SP

Date: October 30, 2021 (Saturday)

Time: 11:00 am (Brasilia)

Referee: Michel de Camargo

Assistants: Mauricio Helder Luiz Alexandrino and Ldio Nri de Souza Junior

Goals: Caio da Silva and Vitor Hugo (Ponte Preta); Pedro, Pedrinho (Corinthians)

Yellow cards: Joo Victor, Enzo Zaia, Eduardo Neves and Marcelo Braz (Ponte Preta); Argentinian Thomas (Corinthians)

BLACK BRIDGE: John Victor; Enzo Zaia, Guilherme de Souza, Eduardo Ferreira and Caetano; Luan Gabriel, Caio da Silva, Denis Alves (Diego Lazaretti) and Eduardo Neves (Robert Xavier); Vitor Hugo (Lucas Costa) and Marcelo Braz.

Technician: Eberson Antonio Locksmith

CORINTHIANS: Felipe Longo; Leo Agostinho, Vinicius Cressi, Gustavo Henrique (Gabriel dos Santos) and Thomas Argentino; Vitor Meer (Renato Santos), Pedro, Caio Moraes (Joo Marcelo) and Kayke Ferrari; Pedrinho and Wesley Gassova (Murilo Puliero).

Technician: Gustavo Almeida

