Corinthians loses to Mogi in the second round of the NBB; game marked Fuller’s debut

Corinthians was defeated in the second round of the 2021/22 edition of Novo Basketball Brasil. This Saturday afternoon, the team visited Mogi and lost by a score of 70-69. The game marked the debut of guard Zoom Fuller, who returned to the club.

The match was very balanced in all rooms. Mogi commanded the score most of the time, but Timão didn’t distance himself at any time and even had the chance to turn the game around in the last possessions.

Malcom Miller (16 points, seven rebounds and five assists) and Pedro Nunes (14 points, three rebounds and two assists) were the main highlights of Corinthians in the game.

Write it down in the diary, Faithful: Timão returns to the court on Tuesday. The team visits Paulistano and the ball goes up at 19h.

lineup

Coach Léo Figueiró selected Corinthians for the game with Diego Figueredo, Lucas Siewert, Malcom Miller, Pedro Nunes and Renato Carbonari.

And the game?

first bedroom

The Mogi started the game with a fast pace. The home team bet on strong defense and managed to score well on counterattacks.

Betting on plays with the Carbonari pivot, Corinthians managed to stay on the scoreboard.

The period also marked the debut of point guard Zoom Fuller, who started on the bench and went on over time.

Mogi’s advantage in attack was superior and the team won the fourth by 17 to 12.

Second bedroom

Once again, Mogi entered the court more connected and extended the advantage in the initial moments.

Timão managed to improve their performance in the triple balls, with Figueredo and Pedro Nunes. The performance was responsible for a good start of the team in the final stretch of the second quarter.

A few minutes from the end, Nunes made a great move, killing a three-handed ball and still received the foul.

The teams alternated in the lead during the last two minutes of the fourth. In the last possession, with four seconds on the clock and the score 42-39 for Mogi, Corinthians tried a rehearsed move and the ball almost fell, but was pushed away by the defense on top of the hoop. The result remained until the break.

Third room

The hosts had another good sequence of attacks in the opening minutes, extending from three to 11 the advantage on the scoreboard, forcing a Corinthians time-out.

Corinthians’ first points were scored by Fuller, who was zero in the game, scoring a triple ball.

From the perimeter, the Mogi managed to succeed in their onslaught of attack and managed the built-in advantage.

In the final minutes, Timão engaged a good sequence of attacks and managed to reduce the damage. The teams went to the fourth final with a score of 65-50 for Mogi.

Final room

Corinthians had the opportunity to turn the score around in the first attacks, when Mogi made a lot of offensive mistakes, but also stopped in the individual mistakes.

The clash followed extremely balanced, with the minimum advantage for Mogi. Timão had the chance to reverse the result, but wasted many attacks. The last possession ended with the owners of the house, who sealed the triumph.

