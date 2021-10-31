Corinthians maintains seventh position after Saturday’s games and may be overtaken by Fluminense

Saturday’s games did not affect Corinthians’ position in the Brazilian Championship table. That night, the 29th round of the competition began, with four matches played.
Timão continues in seventh place, with 41 points, the same as Internacional, which is ahead on goal difference (seven against four). This is the only position that the team alvinegra can win at the end of the round. The Gauchos face São Paulo on Sunday, at Morumbi, at 18:15.
That’s because, in fifth, Red Bull Bragantino has 49 points and also plays on Monday, against Cuiabá. Fortaleza, Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atlético-MG make up the G-4.
The only concern for Corinthians in the round is Fluminense. With 39 points, the team from Rio takes Ceará away from home and can take the seventh position if they win and Timão lose or draw. This duel takes place on Sunday at 4pm.
Corinthians and Chapecoense take the field on Monday at 9:30 pm. At Neo Química Arena, the match will have released the stadium’s full capacity to receive the fans.
Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship
|Classification
|PG
|J
|V
|AND
|D
|GP
|GC
|SG
|%
|1st
|Atlético-MG
|59
|28
|18
|5
|5
|44
|21
|23
|70
|2nd
|Flamengo
|49
|26
|15
|4
|7
|48
|24
|24
|63
|3rd
|palm trees
|49
|28
|15
|4
|9
|42
|34
|8
|58
|4th
|Red Bull Bragantino
|49
|29
|12
|13
|4
|47
|32
|15
|56
|5th
|strength
|48
|29
|14
|6
|9
|39
|32
|7
|55
|6th
|International
|41
|28
|10
|11
|7
|37
|30
|7
|49
|7th
|Corinthians
|41
|28
|10
|11
|7
|30
|26
|4
|49
|8th
|Fluminense
|39
|28
|10
|9
|9
|28
|30
|-two
|46
|9th
|America-MG
|38
|29
|9
|11
|9
|29
|30
|-1
|44
|10th
|Atlético-GO
|37
|27
|9
|10
|8
|24
|24
|0
|46
|11th
|saints
|35
|29
|8
|11
|10
|26
|34
|-8
|40
|12th
|Cuiabá
|35
|28
|7
|14
|7
|27
|28
|-1
|42
|13th
|Athletic-PR
|34
|28
|10
|4
|14
|32
|37
|-5
|40
|14th
|São Paulo
|34
|28
|7
|13
|8
|22
|27
|-5
|40
|15th
|Bahia
|33
|29
|8
|9
|12
|32
|39
|-7
|38
|16th
|Ceará
|33
|28
|6
|15
|7
|26
|30
|-4
|39
|17th
|Youth
|30
|29
|6
|12
|11
|27
|36
|-9
|34
|18th
|sport
|27
|29
|6
|9
|14
|15
|27
|-12
|31
|19th
|Guild
|26
|26
|7
|5
|14
|23
|32
|-9
|33
|20th
|Chapecoense
|13
|28
|1
|10
|17
|24
|49
|-25
|15
See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.
See more at: Brazilian Championship.