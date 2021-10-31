Corinthians maintains seventh position after Saturday’s games and may be overtaken by Fluminense

Saturday’s games did not affect Corinthians’ position in the Brazilian Championship table. That night, the 29th round of the competition began, with four matches played.

Timão continues in seventh place, with 41 points, the same as Internacional, which is ahead on goal difference (seven against four). This is the only position that the team alvinegra can win at the end of the round. The Gauchos face São Paulo on Sunday, at Morumbi, at 18:15.

That’s because, in fifth, Red Bull Bragantino has 49 points and also plays on Monday, against Cuiabá. Fortaleza, Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atlético-MG make up the G-4.

The only concern for Corinthians in the round is Fluminense. With 39 points, the team from Rio takes Ceará away from home and can take the seventh position if they win and Timão lose or draw. This duel takes place on Sunday at 4pm.

Corinthians and Chapecoense take the field on Monday at 9:30 pm. At Neo Química Arena, the match will have released the stadium’s full capacity to receive the fans.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard
ClassificationPGJVANDDGPGCSG%
1stAtlético-MG5928185544212370
2ndFlamengo4926154748242463
3rdpalm trees492815494234858
4thRed Bull Bragantino49291213447321556
5thstrength482914693932755
6thInternational4128101173730749
7thCorinthians4128101173026449
8thFluminense392810992830-two46
9thAmerica-MG382991192930-144
10thAtlético-GO372791082424046
11thsaints3529811102634-840
12thCuiabá352871472728-142
13thAthletic-PR3428104143237-540
14thSão Paulo342871382227-540
15thBahia332989123239-738
16thCeará332861572630-439
17thYouth3029612112736-934
18thsport272969141527-1231
19thGuild262675142332-933
20thChapecoense1328110172449-2515

See also all rounds and more information about the Brazilian Championship classification on the special page with the competition table.

See more at: Brazilian Championship.