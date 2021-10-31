Corinthians maintains seventh position after Saturday’s games and may be overtaken by Fluminense

Saturday’s games did not affect Corinthians’ position in the Brazilian Championship table. That night, the 29th round of the competition began, with four matches played.

Timão continues in seventh place, with 41 points, the same as Internacional, which is ahead on goal difference (seven against four). This is the only position that the team alvinegra can win at the end of the round. The Gauchos face São Paulo on Sunday, at Morumbi, at 18:15.

That’s because, in fifth, Red Bull Bragantino has 49 points and also plays on Monday, against Cuiabá. Fortaleza, Palmeiras, Flamengo and Atlético-MG make up the G-4.

The only concern for Corinthians in the round is Fluminense. With 39 points, the team from Rio takes Ceará away from home and can take the seventh position if they win and Timão lose or draw. This duel takes place on Sunday at 4pm.

Corinthians and Chapecoense take the field on Monday at 9:30 pm. At Neo Química Arena, the match will have released the stadium’s full capacity to receive the fans.

Check the updated ranking of the Brazilian Championship

Brasileirão leaderboard Classification PG J V AND D GP GC SG % 1st Atlético-MG 59 28 18 5 5 44 21 23 70 2nd Flamengo 49 26 15 4 7 48 24 24 63 3rd palm trees 49 28 15 4 9 42 34 8 58 4th Red Bull Bragantino 49 29 12 13 4 47 32 15 56 5th strength 48 29 14 6 9 39 32 7 55 6th International 41 28 10 11 7 37 30 7 49 7th Corinthians 41 28 10 11 7 30 26 4 49 8th Fluminense 39 28 10 9 9 28 30 -two 46 9th America-MG 38 29 9 11 9 29 30 -1 44 10th Atlético-GO 37 27 9 10 8 24 24 0 46 11th saints 35 29 8 11 10 26 34 -8 40 12th Cuiabá 35 28 7 14 7 27 28 -1 42 13th Athletic-PR 34 28 10 4 14 32 37 -5 40 14th São Paulo 34 28 7 13 8 22 27 -5 40 15th Bahia 33 29 8 9 12 32 39 -7 38 16th Ceará 33 28 6 15 7 26 30 -4 39 17th Youth 30 29 6 12 11 27 36 -9 34 18th sport 27 29 6 9 14 15 27 -12 31 19th Guild 26 26 7 5 14 23 32 -9 33 20th Chapecoense 13 28 1 10 17 24 49 -25 15

