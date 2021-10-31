Corinthians postpones definition on purchase of Cauê, who changes businessman and fears “refrigerator” | corinthians

Do you remember Cauê? After playing 14 matches for Corinthians’ professional team this year – seven as a starter – and scoring two goals, the young striker has returned to the under-20 team and now has an uncertain future at the club.

Nearly turning 19 – he has his birthday on the next 16th – Cauê is on loan at Corinthians until March 2022, and the Alvinegra board intends to wait until the last few days to decide whether or not to pay to buy it from Novorizontino.

Recently, the prodigy changed entrepreneurs. He had his career managed by Elenko Sports and now works with the office of agent Giuliano Bertolucci. Both groups have good traffic in Timão.

Even with a loan contract, Corinthians bought 40% of the athlete’s economic rights for around R$ 2 million. This, however, does not guarantee his permanence. It is still necessary to acquire federative rights, which belong to Novorizontino until the end of 2023.

– Let’s wait. His loan is until March, it has a fixed value (by the remaining rights). Corinthians paid even a piece, they have a guaranteed percentage for that. The idea is to really bring him in, but there’s time. It’s the same situation as Giovane. The difference is that Cauê was already in the main team, even in some games he was joining – commented Carlos Brazil, manager of the Timão base, without detailing the price agreed for the acquisition of the athlete.

1 of 2 Cauê is defending the Corinthians U-20 and should compete in the Copa São Paulo — Photo: Marco Galvão/Corinthians Agency Cauê is defending the Corinthians U-20 and should compete in the Copa São Paulo — Photo: Marco Galvão/Corinthians Agency

Novorizontino holds 50% of the economic rights in Cauê. The other 10% belong to “third parties”, according to the club’s financial statement from the interior of São Paulo.

Although the striker is in the youth team, his situation will be resolved by the professional football board.

Unlike other under-20 names, such as forward Giovane, left-back Reginaldo and defender Lucas Belezi, Cauê was never called up to complete professional training.

The vagueness makes the attacker apprehensive and afraid to go to the “refrigerator”. Cauê’s biggest concern is not playing in the São Paulo Cup in January 2022, a condition denied by members of the Corinthians summit to the ge. The report found that the athlete is on the previous list of entries for the tournament, which will be sent to the São Paulo Football Federation at the end of November.

– In the loan it is normal for you to wait until the contract expires to be able to acquire the player permanently. It’s not a concern for now, but for March next year. There’s Copa São Paulo, let’s see his performance. I think they (professional football leaders) will also analyze this issue and then bring him a little closer to the main team to see if it’s worth the investment or not – said Carlos Brazil.

Cauê’s main chances were given by coach Vagner Mancini during the São Paulo Championship. With Sylvinho, he played for just 15 minutes, in a duel against Bahia.

In the under-20, the striker has been a starter and scored 10 goals this year. He is the second top scorer in the category.

– I consider it super normal for the boy to go there (to the professional) and come back. One thing we always say is that maybe this is the most difficult transition. There are difficult transitions within the base, from the under-15 to the under-17 or from the under-17 to the under-20, but the professional one is the most difficult, as the athlete finds another reality, media, crowd. This transition is important to be done well, we are managing to align well here, talking to Roberto (de Andrade, football director) and Alessandro (Nunes, department manager). Experiencing is important, being related is part of it – pondered Carlos Brazil.