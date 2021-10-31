Corinthians raises a proposal to renew with Gabriel Pereira and schedules a meeting to try to get the striker up

According to information from the Gazeta Esportiva portal, Corinthians sent striker Gabriel Pereira’s manager a new offer for contract renewal, higher than the first numbers presented.

The negotiation between Corinthians and Gabriel Pereira will win a new chapter this Saturday (30) and should have an outcome, at the latest, by Sunday. According to information from the portal Sports Gazette, the club sent the striker’s manager, on Friday, a new offer for contract renewal. The current link ends in March 2022.

A meeting between the Corinthians board and the player will take place right after training this Saturday, and the hope is that GP will give his final answer.

In order to close the soap opera that was created on the subject, Corinthians improved the proposal it had presented a few weeks ago, despite maintaining the policy of not extrapolating the pre-established financial planning for the season.

Internally, the understanding is that salary and length of contract should not be obstacles to subscriptions. The club even works with a margin for negotiating the period, which can be between three and four years.

The big problem is related to gloves, a value that normally comes as a kind of commission to be passed on, at least in part, to the athlete’s manager.

Corinthians intends to convince GP of all the advantages that the new contract can provide, not only in the financial area, but also hopes that the player and his manager will give in on the initial request. The value of gloves is the last hurdle to overcome in conversation.

If all goes well, Gabriel Pereira will renew his contract and continue his streak in Corinthians’ starting lineup.

But, if there is no consensus, the club must remove GP immediately because it understands that it cannot be used as a showcase for a player who does not intend to stay, and that it will be negotiating with other teams to leave for free, in March.

Coach Sylvinho was warned about the possibilities and, throughout the week, prepared the team to face the Chapecoense both with GP and without even having the attacker available.

The match will take place at 9:30 pm on Monday, at Neo Química Arena, for the 29th round of the Brazilian championship.