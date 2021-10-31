Corinthians receives Ferroviria to define a spot in the Paulisto Women’s final; know everything

Corinthians has an important decision this Sunday morning. At 11:00 am, Timão receives Ferroviária, at Arena Barueri, for the return game of the semifinal of the São Paulo Women’s Championship. The team seeks the trichampionship in 2021.

Remember that the duel will feature the return of the fans and takes place at Arena Barueri because Fazendinha does not have a necessary retreat to have the VAR. In addition, the match cannot be played at Neo Química Arena, since the stadium will receive 100% of the public on Monday and, according to the club, it needs to undergo adaptations to receive Chapecoense.

The Corinthians arrive with a slim advantage for the duel. Timão won the first leg by 1-0, with a goal by Gabi Zanotti, in Araraquara. The Parque São Jorge team led the first phase and needs to eliminate Railway to reach the decision.

This will be the sixth game between Corinthians and Ferroviária in the season. In all, Timon came out with the victory. There are 11 goals in favor and two against for the Corinthians. After this Sunday’s decision, the team from Alvinegra travels to Paraguay, where they are looking for the three-time Libertadores championship.

So that you, the fan, know everything about the game, the My Timon detailed the match. Check it out below!

Lineup!

After beating Nacional by Paulistão in the middle of the week with a mixed team, coach Arthur Elias should return to his team with full strength tonight. The commander can also keep Miriam, who made an extremely positive start last Wednesday.

Thus, a possible Corinthians has: Kemelli; Kati, Sparrow, Gi Campiolo and Yasmim; Ingryd and Gabi Zanotti; Gabi Portilho, Miriam, Vic Albuquerque and Jheni.

My Timon

Arbitration

The duel will be led by João Vitor Gobi. The referee will have the assistance of Vladimir Nunes da Silva and Rafael Tadeu Alves de Souza in the flags. The fourth referee is Diego Augusto Fagundes and the responsible for the video referee is Edina Alves Batista.

Streaming

This match will mark the return of Fiel to the stadiums in games played by the Corinthians women’s team. In addition, those unable to attend Arena Barueri will have the following options to follow the match:

Television: SportTV;

Internet: Paulistão Play, Elevensports and YouTube.

