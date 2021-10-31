Corinthians speaks out about problems in ticket sales for the match against Chape

O Corinthians spoke on Saturday about the problems in selling tickets for the match against Chapecoense. Last Friday, the site on which tickets are offered showed instability and made it difficult for fans of the club to purchase.

In a statement, the club said it followed the problems faced by the fans and justified that the site was unstable due to the high number of accesses. However, the sale of tickets continued uninterrupted throughout the period, within the capacity of the system.

“When the opening of the sale to the general public took place, due to the huge amount of tickets sold per minute – numbers comparable only to large decisions – there was a queuing of accesses, causing instability for many users who sought their tickets, but the execution of the sales continued without interruption, within the maximum processing capacity supported by the system, at all times,” said Corinthians.

The club also released the first partial of tickets sold. “So far, more than 34,000 tickets have been sold for the match, and demand remains high,” he informed.

Corinthians welcomes Chapecoense at the Neo Química Arena this Monday. The match is valid for the 29th round of the Brazilian Championship and starts at 9:30 pm (GMT).

Check out the Corinthians press release in full:

Sport Club Corinthians Paulista followed, throughout Friday (29), the difficulty experienced by many fans in the attempt to buy tickets for the game against Chapecoense, which will take place next Monday (1st/11).

First, it is noteworthy that the opening of sales began in a staggered manner last Monday (25), respecting the proper priorities.

On Friday, when the opening of the sale to the general public took place, due to the huge amount of tickets sold per minute – numbers comparable only to big decisions -, there was a queuing of accesses, causing instability for many users who were looking for their tickets, but actual sales continued uninterrupted, within the maximum processing capacity supported by the system, at all times.

Remember that each sale is only made after confirmation of the payment method used. Until then, the ticket will be reserved, and will only be made available again after an eventual refusal to pay – which happens with some frequency and limits the agility of the process.

So far, more than 34,000 tickets have been sold for the match, and demand remains strong.

We thank everyone for their confidence and patience and we hope to see 100% of our house occupied next Monday, demonstrating once again the strength of Fiel, who always supports us until the end.

