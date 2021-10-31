Corinthians squad: Renato Augusto does not train on the field, but Cantillo reinforces activity | corinthians

This Saturday morning, Corinthians held another activity to prepare for the duel against Chapecoense, at 9:30 pm (GMT) on Monday. The game is valid for the 29th round of the Brasileirão and will mark the return of the use of 100% of the capacity of Neo Química Arena.

Coach Sylvinho divided the group into two to work on offensive set pieces and a cross and submission activity. Afterwards there was still a technical work to complement the day, with free kicks and penalties, as well as headers for the defenders and passes for the defensive midfielders. Renato Augusto was absent from work.

See too:

+ Renato Augusto has already been used in three roles at Timão

+ GP businessman meets with board and orders

1 of 2 Sylvinho during Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency Sylvinho during Corinthians training — Photo: Rodrigo Coca/Corinthians Agency

The midfielder stayed inside the CT Joaquim Grava, performing physical exercises at the gym, to control the load. Cantillo, meanwhile, returned after being released on Friday to accompany the birth of his son.

Left lateral Lucas Piton, with discomfort in the posterior muscle of the left thigh, remained inside the CT under treatment by the physiotherapy team. Just like on Friday, Reginaldo, under-20’s side, completed the training.

In front of Chapecoense, Sylvinho will make at least two changes in the lineup. Goalkeeper Cassio is suspended and will be replaced by Matheus Donelli. In defense, defender João Victor will recover the position of Raul Gustavo, after serving a suspension.

A possible alvinegra lineup for this match is: Matheus Donelli, Fagner, João Victor, Gil and Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Renato Augusto and Giuliano; Gabriel Pereira, Róger Guedes and Jô (Mosquito, Vitinho or Adson).

Corinthians is in seventh place in the Brasileirão, with 41 points. Sylvinho will lead one last activity before the confrontation with Chape this Sunday afternoon.

+ Read more news about Corinthians