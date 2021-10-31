Corinthians thrashes Ferroviria in a reunion with Fiel and guarantees a spot in the Paulista Female final

Corinthians hosted Ferroviária for the second game of the semifinal of the Paulistão Mulher. The team from Parque São Jorge won the match by 4-1, at Arena Barueri, and guaranteed the classification for the final of the championship.

On the aggregate scoreboard, Corinthians confirmed the classification of 5-1 with the presence of 2016 fans. This is the second time this season that Timão eliminates Ferroviária in the semifinal of a championship. In September, the Brabas dispatched the opponents to reach the final of the Brasileirão – later, the team confirmed the title against Palmeiras.

Now, Corinthians is waiting for the duel between São Paulo and Santos, on Monday, at 5 pm, to meet the opponent in the final of the Paulistão Mulher. Timão, it is worth remembering, is looking for the three-time state championship.

In time: the Paulistão finals are scheduled for December. In November, Corinthians competes for the Libertadores 2021. Timão travels this week and makes its debut on Thursday, at 5:30 pm, against San Lorenzo, from Argentina, in Paraguay.

lineup

Coach Arthur Elias predicted some changes in the lineup for this Sunday’s game, including the alvinegra goal. Kemelli gave way to Natascha and, in midfield, Ingryd came out to Diany’s entrance. So, the team went into the field with:

Natascha; Kati, Giovanna Campiolo, Erika and Yasmim; Diany, Gabi Zanotti and Tamires; Gabi Portilho, Adriana and Vic Albuquerque.

My Timon

The game

First time

Right in the first minutes of the game, the main highlight was on account of Fiel, who returned to meet the women’s team after more than a year without accompanying Arthur Elias’ team in person.

Four minutes into the game, Corinthians started to roll the ball in the attacking field. Diany received it at the entrance to the area and took a risk, but was blocked by the defense. Afterwards, Yasmim took a corner kick, but goalkeeper Luciana avoided Vic Albuquerque’s header

At seven minutes, another dangerous move from Corinthians. Tamires scored the opponent and crossed in the penalty area. Vic Albuquerque dove to head and Luciana worked a real miracle to prevent shirt 17 from opening the scoring.

A short time later, it was Yasmin’s turn to show up well. The lateral recovered the ball on the end line and crossed in the area. Captain Tamires was arriving, but was hindered by the defense and could not kick. In the leftover, Portilho recovered and called Adriana on the right. Shirt 16 submitted, but ended up sending it out.

From then on, the duel became more disputed between the teams. Railway grew in the game and even threatened Corinthians at times.

On minute 27, Portilho took off and found Vic Albuquerque at the entrance to the area. Shirt 17 rolled to Tamires, who accelerated and kicked, but Luciana managed to make a detour and go low on the crossbar. In the corner, Yasmim put it in the small area and Gabi Zanotti took the spare, but sent it over the goal. The referee indicated that shirt 10 was offside in the bid.

At 32, Corinthians had another corner. This time on the right side of the opposing defense. Diany put in the small area and defender Erika went up to head. Shirt 99 finished out. A minute later, Tamires came in from the left and rolled back, looking for Gabi Zanotti. Shirt 10 hit the plate, but went out.

Railway tried to respond to Corinthians’ attempts at 36 minutes. Raquel advanced and Kati accelerated in the race to catch up with her opponent. On the detour, Gi Campiolo took the opportunity to take the risk out of the way. Minutes later, the opposing team advanced down the middle with Rafa Mineira and forced goalkeeper Natascha to make a beautiful save at Arena Barueri.

In the final stretch of the first half, on minute 44, Portilho advanced on the right, dribbled Ana Alice and played backwards. Diany and Yasmim were arriving, but the last defender made the cut. On the other hand, Adriana received a heel pass from Vic Albuquerque and kicked: the ball exploded on the crossbar!

Corinthians’ goal came in additions to the match. Tamires crossed in the measure for Adriana to break the net! The shirt 16 made Faithful explode with joy after numerous attempts by the team to open the marker!

Second time

On their return for the second stage, Corinthians returned with no changes to the team that started the match. In addition, the team also started the final 45 minutes in the rain at Arena Barueri. Despite this, the goal was not long in coming.

Five minutes into the game, Gabi Zanotti received it from Gabi Portilho and the Corinthians jersey went straight into Luciana’s goal. The Corinthians midfielder scored her fifth goal in the fifth straight match against Ferroviária in 2021. The goal needed to be reviewed by the video referee, but was validated.

At 14 minutes, Adriana advanced down the left side and waited for Vic Albuquerque to arrive. Shirt 16 triggered shirt 17, which he finished with mastery, forcing goalkeeper Luciana to make a good save.

At 20 minutes, the railway discounted. Carol Tavares advanced on the left and tried to cross, but ended up hitting Natascha’s goal, reducing the Alvinegra advantage to 2-1. But Corinthians’ response did not take long!

At 23, Diany gave a masterful pass to Vic Albuquerque. The shirt 17 of Timão, alone, did not forgive. He hit the bottom of the goal and took the advantage of Corinthians to 3-1 in Barueri!

Afterwards, Arthur Elias made the first substitutions: Tamires and Gabi Portilho left for Grazi and Miriã. On the way out of the field, Ludmila, from Ferroviária, pushed Gabi Portilho and there was almost the beginning of a fight, but tempers were calmed and both received a yellow card.

Arthur Elias didn’t take long to move the bench for the second time: Juliete and Jheniffer took the place of Yasmim and Vic Albuquerque. At 37, Gabi Zanotti, Kati and Diany gave space to Andressinha, Poliana and Ingryd on the lawn. Little Andessinha entered, knocking Poliana on the head.

With ten minutes to go, part of the Corinthians fans was already shouting “eliminated” to the opponents. In additions, Miriã, Timão’s top scorer in the competition, advanced and was overthrown by Luciana. The referee was fouled and scored the penalty for Corinthians: on the beat, Adriana scored her second in the game and Timon’s fourth in the duel to close the classification.

See more at: Corinthians Women, Campeonato Paulista and Corinthians x Ferroviria.