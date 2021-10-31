Couple of Russian influencers arrested for posting provocative photo in front of a church in Moscow

MOSCOW – The Tverskoy District Court in Moscow sentenced two influencers to ten months in prison on Friday for carrying out a photo shoot that simulated pornography in front of St. Basil’s Cathedral on Red Square. The church is close to the Kremlin, seat of the Russian government.

The convicts are Ruslan Bobiyev and Anastasia Chistova. In September of this year, they posted on social media a photo in which Chistova is crouched in front of Bobiyev as if she were performing oral sex. The young woman wore a Russian police coat.

Russian influencer couple during trial in Moscow Photo: Disclosure

The couple had already spent ten days in prison and was fined 5 thousand rubles (equivalent to R$280). The two were later accused of insulting religious sentiments. The sentence was released this Friday.

“Today, in court No. 370, the verdict was announced in the case of Bobiyev and Chistova. Punishment in the form of 10 months’ imprisonment for each with serving their sentence in an ordinary penitentiary,” Russian news agency TASS reported.

Bobiyev is a native of Tajikistan. The sentence against him also determines his expulsion from the Russian Federation. After the arrest, he publicly apologized.