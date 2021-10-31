Court prohibits highway blocking by truck drivers in 17 states

The federal government filed 35 lawsuits in court to prohibit eventual blocking of federal highways by truck drivers. The category marked a stoppage for next Monday (1st/11).

In all, there are 24 preliminary injunctions favorable to the Union, handed down in 17 states of the country (see full list below).

In total, according to a survey by the Ministry of Infrastructure, the Union has already guaranteed, by the end of this Saturday afternoon (30/10), 24 injunctions in the sense that there is no obstruction or blockage on federal highways in several states, access to ports and refineries. There is provision for fine and police intervention.

Truck drivers are dissatisfied with Petrobras’ pricing policy and the growing rise in diesel, which has accumulated a 65.3% increase in the value of a liter this year.

Professionals also want the return of special retirement – ​​granted after 25 years of social security contributions – and compliance with the so-called freight table, which is the target of legal actions by companies.

To metropolises, the director-president of the National Council of Road Cargo Transporters (CNTRC), Plínio Nestor Dias, said he was not aware of the decisions and stressed that the category remains “firm and strong” in the strike.

According to the federal government, the intention to seek justice is to prevent “acts of disturbance or dispossession” and demonstrations blocking or obstructing passage on the highways.

“With the interdicts, the security forces have one more element to deter demonstrations, since there is a fine. The State must guarantee the free movement of people, services and essential goods for the country. This is a legal imposition”, declared the Ministry of Infrastructure, in a statement.

See the complete list of states where roadblocking has been banned:

alagoas Bahia Holy Spirit Goiás Maranhão Mato Grosso Mato Grosso do Sul Minas Gerais For Paraíba Paraná Rio de Janeiro large northern river Rio Grande do Sul Santa Catarina São Paulo Tocantins

different understandings

In Santos, in one of the main accesses to the port complex, federal judge Marina Sabina Coutinho dismissed the Union’s request for urgent relief in an ordinary action, but granted the request through the interdict. The judge understood that it was the most appropriate instrument to prohibit the blockade.

The federal government requested the prohibition, next Monday (1st/11), of the blocking of the BR-101 (Rio-Santos Highway), SP-160 (Imigrantes Highway) and SP 150/BR-050 (Anchieta Highway) , in the region of Santos, access roads to the Santos Port Complex.

The judge conceded on the allegation that the mobilizations could affect the safety of the highways, in addition to compromising economic activity (industry, provision of services, trade, etc.).

In the region of Guaratinguetá, São José dos Campos and Taubaté, the federal judge on duty Márcio Satalino Mesquita granted urgent relief requested by the Union. Dutra and R$100 thousand for legal entities that carry out any type of blockage in the region.

The federal judge, who is also from the TRF-3, also pointed out that the Federal Highway Police (PRF) must carry out ostensible patrols on the highway, “using the necessary means” to ensure free movement.

“The case of Rodovia Presidente Dutra, the busiest highway in Brazil, and whose interdiction, even if partial or merely temporary, causes absolutely disproportionate inconvenience and damage, as even highlighted by the Union”, said the magistrate in the decision.

In the state of São Paulo, judge Paulo Alberto Sarno partially granted the Union’s request to prevent the obstruction or occupation, in whole or in part, of federal public roads. If there is an obstruction, the daily fine will be R$ 10 thousand for a participating individual and R$ 100 thousand for a legal entity that violates the determination.

“Owing to the competent federal authority, with regard to the possible use of public force to comply with the order issued here,” said the magistrate in Saturday’s decision.

In Mato Grosso do Sul, the judge on duty partially granted the injunction and fixed a daily fine of R$2,000 per individual participating in the demonstration and R$40,000 per legal entity that captains or supports the event.

The magistrate also authorized the use of police force to remove any blockages on federal highways.

In Tocantins, the Court issued an order to evict all the limits of BR-153, which connects Brasília/DF to Belém/PA. Authorized the use of police force and fixed a fine of R$10 thousand per individual participating in the movement and R$100 thousand per legal entity.

