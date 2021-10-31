Cousin of William Bonner, Christian Bonemer Dies from Covid-19; son mourns death – Zoeira

Christian Bonemer, 58 years old, died in the early hours of this Saturday (30), victim of complications from Covid-19. cousin of William Bonner, Christian was admitted to a hospital in Londrina, Paraná.

Christian’s son, actor Hugo Bonemer, mourned his father’s death with a post on social media. He says the battle against the virus lasted about 16 days.

“We tried to change things, and create a new ending to this story, with everything that exists in a situation like the one he was in. But 16 days ago my father was struggling to get out of the hospital, the intubation, the ECMO, and There are limits to every battle. There are limits to my understanding of what seems fair. And it doesn’t. It isn’t. It can’t. It hurts too much,” Hugo began.

Thanks to health professionals

Hugo thanked all the support he received from the medical team who took care of his father, friends and family who also took a few minutes to send messages.

“With all humility, I want to sincerely thank and deeply admire the medical team who took care of him, and did everything to make this end a different one, like the one of so many lives that are saved every day in this pandemic, and also to the family and friends who wanted so much for us. Each one in their faith, in their own way, we were strengthened through the messages and fed on hope. On strength. , continued the actor.

Still in the publication, Hugo says that now is the time to calm down and try to understand everything that happened.

“I ask to learn resilience. And that I can fill my heart with love until the hole closes. This photo was to show you at the end of all how much you were being loved. The most generous man I’ve ever known. The best and longest hug I could stay there for hours. Who devoted his life to his family and what he believed was good for her. My beautiful daddy. He died with a smile on his face, can you see? Proving that even in the hour of death he should be making fun of something,” he finished.