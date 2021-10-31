Covid-19: Rio registers more than 400 cases in 24h | Rio de Janeiro



Posted 30/10/2021 17:37 | Updated 10/30/2021 5:39 PM

Rio – The State Department of Health of Rio (SES) reported that it has registered, until this Saturday, 1,321,174 confirmed cases and 68,347 deaths from coronaviruses in the state. In the last 24 hours, 412 new cases and 26 deaths were recorded. The covid-19 fatality rate in Rio is 5.17%, the highest in the country. Among confirmed cases, 1,250,180 patients recovered from the disease.

According to the data panel developed by the folder, the occupancy rate of Intensive Care Units (ICU) for covid-19 in the state is 31.9%. The occupancy rate in the infirmary beds is 18.4%.

Fiocruz expects to receive three batches of IFA this Sunday

The Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz) expects to receive tomorrow (31) three batches of the active pharmaceutical ingredient (IFA) for the manufacture of the vaccine against covid-19. The supplies are expected to arrive at 5:50 am at the Rio de Janeiro International Airport and should allow for the production of 17.4 million doses of the vaccine by the pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca.

The delivery of three batches of API this Sunday is in addition to two more that arrived at the Institute of Technology in Immunobiologicals (Bio-Manguinhos) on Friday night (29).

In addition to these five batches, Fiocruz had already received four more in October, which had a record for sending the IFA since the input began to be delivered in February.