Covid-19’s first case identified at the G20 summit

Covid-19 has reached the G20 summit. A member of the press tested positive for the virus on Friday (29) and is isolated, according to the health department of the region of Lazio.

The positive case was detected before he entered the media center thanks to strict protocols against Covid-19, according to the health department statement.

Foreign media representatives are required to submit a negative test performed within 48 hours before entering Italy. Local media must also test negative every 48 hours to gain access to the meeting.

All members of the press must test negative for the virus with a rapid antigen or molecular test every 48 hours, in accordance with official guidance from the G20 summit.

PFF2 masks must be worn at all times within the media center in accordance with guidelines.

On the other hand, many world leaders who arrived at the conference center this Saturday (30) were seen exiting their vehicles with masks, but soon removed them on the red carpet for a meeting and handshake with Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi.

