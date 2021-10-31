Covid’s origins may never be known, US agencies admit – News

US intelligence agencies said on Friday that they may never be able to pinpoint Covid-19’s origins when they released a new, more detailed version of their analysis to determine whether the coronavirus moved from animals to human transmission. or leaked from some laboratory.

The Office of the US Director of National Intelligence said in a report that a natural origin and a laboratory leak are plausible hypotheses for how Sars-Cov-2 first infected humans. But he said analysts disagree on what is more likely or whether any definitive assessment can be made.

The report also rejected suggestions that the coronavirus originated as a biological weapon, saying proponents of the theory “do not have direct access to the Wuhan Institute of Virology” and have been accused of spreading disinformation.

The report released on Friday is an update of a 90-day review that President Joe Biden’s government unveiled in August amid intense internal political disputes over how much to blame China for the effects of the global pandemic, rather than governments that they may not have acted quickly enough to protect citizens.

China responded on Friday by criticizing the report.

“The US moves to rely on its intelligence apparatus rather than scientists to trace Covid-19’s origins is a complete political farce,” said Liu Pengyu, a spokesman for the Chinese embassy in Washington, in an email statement.

Former Republican President Donald Trump – who lost his run for re-election when the pandemic devastated the US economy – and many of his supporters referred to Covid-19 as the “Chinese virus”.

(Additional reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru)

