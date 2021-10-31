Crew-3 mission will be launched this Sunday (31); know how to watch

This Sunday (31), SpaceX will launch the Crew-3 mission for NASA, taking a quartet of astronauts to the International Space Station (ISS) for a six-month stay in orbit. They will travel aboard the Crew Dragon capsule, which will be launched by a Falcon 9 rocket, both from Elon Musk’s company. The launch is scheduled to take place at 3:21 am EDT at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

This will be SpaceX’s third operational manned flight for NASA through the Commercial Crew Program, a space agency initiative in which private vehicles are used to bring astronauts to the orbiting station. The initial contract secures six manned flights for NASA, two of which are expected to take place next year. In the future, it is possible that NASA will decide to close new contracts with SpaceX, given the success that the partnership has shown so far.

Falcon 9 and Dragon are looking good for Sunday morning’s launch. Weather forecast is 80% favorable for liftoff, while teams are keeping an eye on weather along the ascent corridor pic.twitter.com/PG4rP1Xeg6 — SpaceX (@SpaceX) October 29, 2021

After launch, the Crew-3 crew will have to wait a little less than a day before carrying out the docking maneuver with the station. Crew Dragon was created to carry out this process autonomously, but astronauts can take control of the ship for docking should the need arise. As soon as they arrive at the station, they will be greeted by Crew-2 crew, who have been there since the beginning of the year.

Then, during mid-November, the Crew-2 crew will board the Crew Dragon they traveled through to begin their return to Earth. Meanwhile, Crew-3’s crew will remain in the orbital laboratory until a new crew of astronauts arrives to continue the work.

Meet Crew-3 Astronauts

Crew-3 astronauts (Image: Playback/SpaceX)

The mission crew has four members. One of them is Raja Chari, a NASA astronaut who will be the commander of Crew-3 and will be on his first spaceflight. During his career, he served in the Air Force and had more than 2,500 flight hours and, in addition, Chari is part of the Artemis Team, a group composed of 18 astronauts, two of which will be selected for missions on the lunar surface.

Astronaut Tom Marshburn, also from NASA, will pilot Crew Dragon on Crew-3. He is the most experienced of the team, as he has served as a surgeon-physician on flights at the Johnson Space Center and served as a physician during various programs, such as the space shuttle. Now, Marshburn will go to the ISS for the third time, during a mission that will be his second long-term.

German Matthias Maurer will serve as a mission specialist and will be on his first experience in space. He has served in various engineering and research positions, and was in the selection process for new astronauts at the European Space Agency (ESA) between 2008 and 2009, reaching the group of ten finalists. Maurer joined ESA in 2010 as a Crew Support Engineer.

Finally, NASA astronaut Kayla Barron will also serve as a mission specialist for Crew-3. She recently completed her training and will be on her first space flight. Prior to joining the space agency, Barron served as a Lieutenant Commander, serving as a submarine warfare officer while serving on the submarine USS Maine.

How to watch the Crew-3 launch

The first launch attempt is scheduled to take place at 03:21 (GMT) this Sunday (31) and, if there is any problem or change in weather conditions that prevents the launch, a new window will open on November 3rd.

Launch coverage will begin at 11:00 pm on Saturday (30), showing behind the scenes of the mission and the preparations of the astronauts, and will continue well into the night showing the launch, without interrupting the transmission until the docking, opening of the hatches and the traditional ceremony takes place. welcome — the docking is scheduled for 1:10 pm on Monday (1st), with the hatches opening at 2:45 pm.

You can follow the broadcast with NASA on the NASA Live website or on the SpaceX YouTube channel.