Criminal faction cancels another MC Poze show | Fame | Online Diary

If there’s a singer who has been threatened with death by a criminal faction, it’s funkeiro from Rio de Janeiro MC Poze do Rodo. Last month, after a publication congratulating the Amazonian singer Romarinho MEC, the Forró singer was brutally executed Romarinho thanked the MC’s affectionate message and said on his social network that it was “the best birthday present he’s ever received in all years ”. Unfortunately, the worst happened to the singer from Amazon that dawn. From there, factionals threatened MC Poze do Rodo’s show in Amazonas and the show had to be cancelled.

Now the turn was in Salvador (BA). Members of the criminal faction in Salvador recorded a video threatened with death by funk player MC Poze do Rodo, who would play his first show in the capital of Bahia this Saturday (10/30). The information is from Correio 24 Horas.

The Public Security Secretariat of Bahia (SSP-BA) announced the banning of the ‘Baile do Embrasa’ event, in Alto do Andu, due to threats from drug dealers against the funkeiro from Rio de Janeiro.

This is not the first time that MC Poze from Rio de Janeiro has been threatened by members of criminal organizations, after announcements of concerts in other cities.

This time, criminals went to the place where the ‘Baile do Embrasa’ would take place to paint graffiti on the wall and threaten the artist. In the images, it is possible to see weapons and even grenades.

“He won’t play here, MC Poze here in Bahia is candy”, says one of the men, without showing his face, while another writes threats on the wall of the concert hall. In the end, the criminals still fire a series of shots against the walls and gate.