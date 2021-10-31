Cristiano Ronaldo, Gilberto Gil and more: see famous people who are parents of several children | TV & Famous

Last Thursday, the 28th, Cristiano Ronaldo announced on his social networks that he will be a daddy of twins! In the photo, he appears beside his girlfriend, the Argentine model Georgina Rodríguez, showing the ultrasound of the double.
“It’s a pleasure to announce that we’re expecting twins👶🏻👶🏻. Our hearts are full of love – we can’t wait to meet you ❤️🏠 #blessed,” said the player in the publication
Cristiano Ronaldo announces that he will be the father of twins again! — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
The irony is that the player Manchester United seems to be committed to building his own team at home: in addition to the twins, the ace is also the father of Cristiano Jr. (11), of the twins Eve and Kill him (4) and the small Alana Martina (3).
Cristiano Ronaldo poses with his four children in the bathtub — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram
But the feat is not exclusive to the football player, ok? We’ve listed some famous dads who are also big family supporters and have five kids or more! Come with me! 🧶
The singer is the father of eight children, some of whom are well known to the public: Preta Gil, beautiful Gil, well gil, Pedro Gil, José Gil, Nara Gil, Maria Gil and Marília Gil.
The host of É de Casa also has an offspring to call his own: he is the father of six children.
The singer specializes in beautiful children. There are five: Fiuk, Cleo, Taina, Záion and Krizia.
Considered one of the greatest boxers in recent times, the athlete has 7 children.
Joe Felipe, João Guilherme, Pedro Leonardo, Jessica Costa, Matthew Vargas and Monyque Costa: these are the six children of the country singer – and you’ve certainly heard of one of them.
For everything! Spy only on this clan! 😱 The actor has 10 children – all beautiful, by the way.
