Cristiano Ronaldo scores and United beats Tottenham in London – 10/30/2021

With a great performance from Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United went to London and defeated Tottenham by the score of 3-0, in a match valid for the 10th round of the English Championship.

The result makes the Red Devils reach 17 points and climb to fifth place, while the Spurs remain with 15 and stay in eighth place, losing their chance to enter the classification zone for European competitions.

Tottenham’s next game for the national tournament is on November 7th, away from home, against Everton. Already United plays a day before, in their domains, being the derby against Manchester City.

complicated moment

The Manchester team entered the field experiencing a very difficult moment of the season. In addition to the resounding 5-0 suffered by rival Liverpool, in the previous round, the team was coming from a fast without victories in the English championship, with three defeats and a draw. Everything changed after this weekend’s match.

Disallowed goal

Tottenham even opened the scoring in the 27th minute of the first half, but the bid was canceled by the referee. That’s because Argentinian defender Romero was in an offside position when he anchored the ball into the goal defended by De Gea.

That was worth it and what a great goal!

If the home team’s goal didn’t count, United did and it was a “painting” by Cristiano Ronaldo. The ace took advantage of the great launch of his compatriot Bruno Fernandes and, first and in the air, hit a precise cross kick, without any chance for goalkeeper Lloris.

It would be more of a painting

Manchester returned to the second half with the same intensity and Cristiano Ronaldo scored another beautiful goal, but this time he was in an offside position. He received it in the “back” of the defense, took off and puffed the nets with a blow, in the left corner of Lloris, but the move was not worth the Portuguese forward’s position.

Perfect assist and goal by Cavani

CR7 was the highlight of the match and was instrumental in United’s second goal. Bruno Fernandes stole the ball in midfield and played for Ronaldo, who made a nice cut and a perfect pass for Cavani, who took it off the goalkeeper and extended the advantage for the visitors.

closing the account

On 41 minutes Manchester United “closed the account”. That’s because the team led by the technician Solskjaer took advantage of Tottenham’s lack of attention and scored the third with Marcus Rashford, who had replaced Cristiano Ronaldo.

DATASHEET

TOTTENHAM 0 X 3 MANCHESTER UNITED

Competition: 10th round of the English Championship

Date: 10/30/2021

Hour: 1:30 pm (Brasilia)

Local:New Tottenham Hotspur Football Stadium

Yellow cards: Ben Davies and Romero (Tottenham); Maguire, Shaw and Fred (United)

Goal: Cristiano Ronaldo in the 38th minute of the first half; Edinson Cavani in the 19th minute and Rashford in the 41st minute of the second half

Tottenham: Lloris; Emerson, Romero, Dier and Davies; Höjbjerg, Skipp (Ndombélé) and Lo Celso (Dele Alli), Lucas Moura (Bergwijn), Harry Kane and Son. Technician: Nuno Espírito Santo

Manchester United: Of Gea; Lindelöf, Varane and Maguire; Wan-Bissaka, McTominay, Fred, Bruno Fernandes (Matic) and Shaw; Cristiano Ronaldo (Rashford) and Cavani (Lingard). Technician: Ole Solskjaer