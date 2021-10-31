Cristina makes kite dance on her honeymoon with Vicente before being kidnapped · TV News

Cristina (Leandra Leal) will make a kite dance in the air during her honeymoon with Vicente (Rafael Cardoso) in Império. Without imagining that she is about to be kidnapped in Globo’s nine o’clock soap opera, the blonde will have fun with her lover and Victor (Adriano Alves), her nephew, who will learn child’s play.

Leandra Leal’s character will live a dream after marrying her childhood boyfriend. Cora’s niece (Marjorie Estiano) will take the place of Maria Clara (Andréia Horta) at the altar with the chef, since the jewelry designer will have given up the wedding to give her space to her bastard sister.

After the exchange of brides, Cristina and the cook will fly a kite in the scene that will aired next Thursday (4) to celebrate the union. The lovebirds will rescue the game they played when they were children and will invite Elivaldo’s son (Rafael Losso) to learn.

“Isn’t it cool when we have control and make her dance?”, will ask the Empire heiress. Vicente will affirm that the woman has not lost the knack for the thing. “I had a good teacher,” she will remember. The two will be all smiles, without even imagining what is yet to come for the bastard daughter of José Alfredo (Alexandre Nero).

girl kidnapping

Next, Silviano (Othon Bastos) will appear alongside José Pedro (Caio Blat) and Maurílio (Carmo Dalla Vecchia) and will give the idea of ​​kidnapping the executive. “She is now the favorite and occupies a place that is rightfully hers. She was never prepared like you to assume the post in Império”, will say the veteran, teasing Marta’s favorite son (Lilia Cabral).

The villains, then, will combine to break into the newlyweds’ house to ask for a millionaire ransom in exchange for the former street vendor’s safety. The crime will result in a clash between the Commander and his traitorous heir, who will kill him with a shot in the back at the end of the novel.

Written by Aguinaldo Silva, Império (2014) won a “special edition” to fill the hole left after the end of Amor de Mãe on Globo’s prime time. The unprecedented Um Lugar ao Sol, the next telenovela in the 9 pm range, was postponed to premiere in the second half of this year.

