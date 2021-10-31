Critic Xuxa Maurício Souza after homophobic statements | celebrities



Xuxa and Maurício Souza – Internet Reproduction

Xuxa and Maurício SouzaInternet Playback

Published 10/30/2021 4:43 PM

Rio-Xuxa, 58, used her social networks to comment on homophobic statements made by volleyball player Maurício Souza. The presenter commented on the news that the athlete pins Douglas Souza, his former teammate. Souza says that he didn’t have to play samba in bed to gain support, referring to his colleague who became famous at the Olympics.

“The most shameful thing is to know that the ‘cattle’ accept and remain prejudiced, racist and homophobic in the name of God and the country. The ideal would be if they all lived together, in one place, just one tribe and let us live in harmony, without judging anything or anyone, respecting our conditions, choices, desires. Things they will never do. The only thing I can say is that the world is moving forward and we are going back centuries. What a shame!” he said Xuxa.

The controversy started when Mauricio made a series of prejudiced posts. The player’s action generated anger in some Internet users and fellow athletes. The consequences of the act were the dismissal of Souza from the Brazilian Volleyball Team and from Minas Tênis Clube. On the other hand, the athlete evolved from 200 thousand followers to almost 2 million.