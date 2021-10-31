Cruzeiro supporter calls the Remo player a ‘monkey’; see video – 10/29/2021 – Sport

A player from Remo (PA) was the target of a racist attack by an unidentified Cruzeiro fan in a match played this Thursday (28), at Independência, in Belo Horizonte, for the B Series of the Brazilian Championship.

Video released on social networks by an organized supporter of the team from Pará captures the moment when striker Jefferson, when celebrating a goal scored against his rival, is called a “monkey”.

The team from Pará won 3-1. The match was valid for the 32nd round of the second national division. The images were recorded by a person who followed the game in a section of the crowd near the field.

In the video you can also hear other curses. Remo’s board informed that it will make a formal complaint to the CBF (Brazilian Football Confederation) for the attack.

“Intolerance, discrimination and prejudice need to be fought, whether in sports or anywhere in society,” said the club from Pará, in a statement.

The Minas Gerais team also took a stand on the racist act. “Win or lose is part of a football match. Racism will never do,” published the club on social networks.

Cruzeiro also recalled having requested in a hashtag last year that the fan #risqueoracismo. “And today, unfortunately, we asked again. We will continue to fight for this not to be repeated in football.”

In the publication, the team apologized to the player and the rival team and promised to take steps within the club’s reach to identify the aggressor.

Just over a month ago, on September 26, striker Yuri Castilho, from the CSA (AL), also claimed to have been the target of racist attacks on his social networks after a match against the Minas Gerais team.

On that date, the team beat Cruzeiro by 2-1, in a game also at Independência. Athlete made one of the goals.

When celebrating, the player put his hand to his ear simulating a phone, in reference to the episode “Fala Zezé”, which became a meme.​

The episode refers to an audio that the former Cruzeiro player, Thiago Neves, sent to the then soccer manager of the Minas Gerais team, Zezé Perrella, charging back wage payments. At a certain point in the conversation, the player says, referring to the team’s future games. “If we don’t beat the CSA, for God’s sake.”

Yuri claims that, after the match, he received messages and an audio sent by the same person on his Instagram account calling him a “monkey” and a “black son of a bitch”.