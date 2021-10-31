D2 comes before the deadline for teenagers in Fortaleza

Young people between 12 and 17 years old, in Fortaleza, are receiving the second dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 within a month. According to the Municipal Health Department (SMS), this has been the procedure for Pfizer in the Capital. The immunizing agent can be applied within one to three months, regardless of age. For this Saturday, 30, 7,242 teenagers are scheduled for the Centro de Eventos, Shopping Iguatemi and Shopping RioMar Fortaleza, which also accepted the free demand of the age group to take the first dose of Pfizer, without the need for an appointment.

Thais Nobre is 13 years old and a little scared of needles. As she was about to take the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, she held her father’s hand as she squinted to ignore the needle in her right arm. In a second it passed and now she can finally celebrate her full vaccination card against Covid-19. “The second dose they (the city hall) advanced well, because the deadline was until month 12”, comments the girl’s father, Halaes Nobre.

Thaís Nobre, 13, took the second dose of Pfizer this Saturday, 30, with a month apart from the first dose. (Photo: Catalina Leite / THE PEOPLE)

Therefore, it is important that those responsible pay attention to scheduling in the daily vaccination lists published on the Coronavirus Fortaleza website or in the registration of the Vacine Já website, without relying solely on the deadline for the vaccination card. Andrea Martins, mother of Arthur, 12, almost missed the date because of this: “He took the first dose in September and the second was scheduled for today (October 30th). We almost lost, because I thought it would be in three or two months and I wasn’t following it”, he laughs.





The Events Center also received a little more than a thousand elderly people to apply the booster dose. Along with them, there was a recap of health professionals who did not attend the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19. Until the 28th of October, the SMS reports about 54,300 health professionals vaccinated with the booster, of the 68,202 registered in Fortaleza. The data of registered professionals is from IntegraSUS, platform of the Department of Health of Ceará (Sesa), based on Digital Health.

Messias Simões, 48, and Débora Teles, 45, have been working in the front line of the pandemic since March 2020. Messias is an anesthesiologist and intensivist, working with the intubation of many patients with Covid-19, while Débora, a physical therapist, has especially attended to patients with respiratory deficiency resulting from contamination.

Débora Teles and Messias Simões work on the front lines of the Covid-19 pandemic and took the third dose of the vaccine this Saturday, 30. (Photo: Catalina Leite / O PEVO)

“We are still afraid that something might happen to us who are on the front lines. So the third dose is still very important, because we still receive infected patients, including the new variants that are still active”, comments the physiotherapist.

In Messias’ perception, the emergence of variants may indicate the possibility of Covid-19 becoming an endemic disease (when it becomes frequent in certain regions).

“If I had the opportunity to take every dose of every vaccine, I would definitely do it. I would even take it on the forehead!”, he jokes, despite the depth of truth and desire: he is one of the 8,997 health workers in Fortaleza who tested positive for Covid-19. Of these, 49 died from the disease in the capital. Data are from IntegraSUS, updated at 5:01 pm on October 29th.

