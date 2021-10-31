D2 from AstraZeneca to absentees or with a deadline will be offered this Saturday (30) in Fortaleza – Metro

The public in Fortaleza who missed the appointment or reached the deadline for the second dose (D2) of AstraZeneca should seek the immunizing agent this Saturday (30) at the Events Center, Sesi Parangaba or at the shopping centers RioMar Fortaleza, RioMar Kennedy and Iguatemi.

D2 CoronaVac and Pfizer

As for those who are pending with D2 from Pfizer or CoronaVac, only the Events Center is offering the immunizing agent, according to the service schedule of the Municipal Health Department (SMS).

booster dose

Elderly people who missed the schedule of the booster dose against Covid-19 can look for the vaccine at the Events Center (drive-thru) and at the RioMar Fortaleza and Iguatemi malls.

The Events Center will also host immunosuppressed booster doses and health professionals who missed their previous appointments.

first dose

Also this Saturday (30), the population that did not receive the first dose (D1) needs to pay attention to the places provided by SMS, separated according to age. Check out:

Adolescents and pregnant women from 12 to 17 years old – Events Center, Shopping Iguatemi and

Shopping RioMar Fortaleza

Adults from 18 to 59 years old – Sesi Parangaba and Cucas (Barra, Jangurussu, Mondubim and José Walter)

Seniors aged 60 and over – Events Center

STEP BY STEP FOR REGISTRATION IN DIGITAL HEALTH

Access the Digital Health website Select the option “I still don’t have a record” Identify yourself by correctly filling in your data At this stage of registration, it must be informed if the person is bedridden, has any comorbidity and profession Confirm your data and create a password to access the registration Complete the registration and wait for your appointment In Fortaleza, it is possible to follow the list of scheduled appointments on the website. Names are released daily

REGISTRATION CONFIRMATION E-MAIL DID NOT ARRIVE

In this case, check all the inboxes of your email as “spam” and “trash”. If you can’t find the message, Sesa provides the toll-free phone 0800 275 1475 for questions about the State Registry of Vaccination.

On the website of Sesa and the Government of Ceará, the virtual assistant is also available. “Coronavirus Duty”.

If the question is related to immunization in Fortaleza, the Municipal Health Department (SMS) has the number 156.