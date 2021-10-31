Daughter of Grazi Massafera and Cauã appears with her father and stepmother: “beautiful”

The daughter of actors Grazi Massafera and Cauã Reymond appeared on a walk with her father and stepmother

The actors Grazi Massafera and Cauã Reymond they are the parents of nine-year-old Sofia. They split up when she was a baby, but the actors have shared custody of the daughter and have a great relationship on behalf of the girl.

Now, Cauã Reymond showed a trip with his daughter and his wife, the nutritionist Mariana Goldfarb, to a toy store. Both Cauã and Mariana showed the girl Sofia entering the toy store and also showed some of the local toys.

And when showing the cute scene, the actor declared to his daughter saying: “With a lot of love!” And internet users were just praise for the family moment. “How beautiful!” commented a netizen. And another internet user said: “What a beautiful family! Enjoy!”. A netizen also commented: “Oh how beautiful! Enjoy it a lot!”.

Apparently the tour took place in the city of São Paulo. Cauã Reymond lives in Rio de Janeiro, as well as Grazi Massafera. But he, Mariana and Sofia seem to have traveled to São Paulo, as shown by the girl’s stepmother on social networks.

At the time, Grazi Massafera is traveling through Ceará. In August, she ended her two-year relationship with actor Caio Castro. And according to journalist Léo Dias, at the moment the actress is traveling accompanied by her new novel, film director and producer Alexandre Machafer. The two were even photographed together on a beach in Ceará.

However, the actress has not yet commented on this supposed romance, she has not yet confirmed it, but neither has she denied it. Recently, Caio Castro said that his relationship with Grazi went very well and that “it was the relationship that worked out the most”. He didn’t talk about what the reason for the breakup would have been.

