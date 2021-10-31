Davidson announces retirement after final WEC race in Bahrain

Former Formula 1 driver Anthony Davidson will retire from racing this year (Photo: Toyota)

Anthony Davidson, a former Formula 1 driver and currently in action at the WEC, the FIA ​​World Endurance, has announced that he will retire after the final leg of the season this weekend in Bahrain. The 42-year-old driver, who has been competing in the LMP2 class since 2018 for the Jota team, made the announcement on his social networks after the first race of Sakhir’s double round, won in the LMP2 class by the trio Robin Frinjs, Ferdinand Habsburg and Charles Milesi.

“One more ahead… Which I’ve decided will also be my last race as a professional driver”, he posted. “It was an unbelievable and unforgettable journey and I thank everyone involved”, said the Briton after taking the podium in the first stage played in Bahrain, with a 3rd place.

Currently, Davidson is a team partner of the Mexican Roberto González and the Portuguese Antônio Félix da Costa in the LMP2 class of the World Endurance Championship. The Englishman has ten WEC wins for Toyota, plus three more since moving to the P2 category.

In addition to the functions on the tracks, the veteran accumulates the post of commentator for the British broadcaster Sky Sports and participates in the official F1 game, where he also lends his voice as a commentator.

In a recent interview with British magazine Autosport, the former BAR, Minardi and Super Aguri driver had revealed that he planned to retire at the end of his contract with Toyota in 2019. According to Davidson, however, the switch to Jota made him “fall in love again” with the sport, from which he will retire two years later.

“When I signed that contract, I saw it as another three years to try and win Le Mans with Toyota,” he said. “I really toyed with the idea of ​​stopping at that point. Riding with Roberto [González] it’s a lot more fun than for a manufacturer, with all the pressure involved. In a way, I needed to fall in love with racing again, because I completely lost the love for it at Toyota,” he revealed.

In Formula 1, Davidson competed in 24 GPs for three different teams, and the best position he managed to reach was three 11th places.

In addition to the main category of motorsport and the World Endurance, the Brit also had passages in Formula Renault, F3, competed in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Spa, among other sports. Prior to retirement, Anthony still has the Bahrain 8 Hours to go on November 6, next Saturday.